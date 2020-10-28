Award leads to donation to Walk to End Alzheimer's

A community-minded network recently recognized the efforts of a Lake Geneva insurance agency.

Erie Insurance gave Spiegelhoff & Associates its 2020 Giving Network Agency of the Year Award for outstanding community service.

In honor of the efforts by the agency, Erie donated $3,000 to Walworth County’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“We are humbled and honored to receive this award for our involvement in the local community,” said Joshua Spiegelhoff, owner of Spiegelhoff & Associates. “With this year’s pandemic, this gift of $3,000 is even more important to be able to help support people that suffer from Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases, and their caregivers.”

For nearly 40 years, Spiegelhoff & Associates have been a leader in the Lake Geneva area, dedicating its talent and resources to support the community.

Spiegelhoff and agent Chris Zegarra chaired the county’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the last three years.

Walk to End raises funds that helps offer services — free of charge — to sufferers of the disease and those who care for them.