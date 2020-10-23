Award recognizes zoo's work

RACINE — The Racine Zoo recently received a Golden Pear Award from the American Fundraising Foundation.

Also known as AmFund, the foundation gave the award to 21 organizations as part of its expanded support for qualifying nonprofit organizations throughout the U.S.

Each year, AmFund selects organizations to support. The foundation was recognized earlier this year by Nonprofit PRO as Fundraiser of the Year.

According to the zoo, over 615 organizations applied for addition funding from AmFund, which also presented the zoo with a check for $5,000.

Deborah Marshall, chief operating officer of AmFund, said they were pleased to present a Golden Pear to the zoo for its work in providing a sanctuary for positive interaction between people and the natural world.

“We are grateful for all they are doing to make a difference,” said Marshall.”

Beht Heidorn, the executive director of the zoo, was thrilled.

The zoo strives to provide something for all who visit, she said, offering everything from programs and camps for children, wine and beer events for young adults, upscale dining events and activities for seniors.