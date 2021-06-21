Bacon Brothers, Philharmonic to perform at Williams Bay's Music By The Lake

WILLIAMS BAY — Ticket sales go public Tuesday, June 22, for this year's Music By The Lake concerts at George Williams College of Aurora University.
The series brings musicians of various genres to the Ferro Pavilion on the college campus, situated on the shores of Geneva Lake at 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
This year's performers include The Bacon Brothers — featuring actor/musician Kevin and Emmy-winning composer Michael — and the Chicago Philharmonic.
All Music By The Bay shows are Sundays, starting at 4 p.m.
The concert series kicks off July 25 with the all-male vocal act Straight No Chaser, which offers an a cappella take on modern pop music.
Tickets are $30 for lawn seats, $45 on the terrace, $70 for orchestra seats and $85 for seats in the dress circle.
Chicago Philharmonic presents "A Salute to the Rat Pack: Frank, Dean and Sammy" Aug. 8.
The Philharmonic is the orchestra of the Chicago Philharmonic Society, a collaboration of nearly 200 classical musicians who perform in the metropolitan Chicago area.
Singing during the show are Sal Viviano, as Frank; Nat Chandler, as Dean; and Eric Jordan Young, as Sammy.
Tickets are $30 for lawn seats; $45 terrace; $60 orchestra; and $75 dress circle.
Irish tenor Ronan Tynan performs Aug. 22.
The versatile vocalist first garnered international attention in 1994 after winning the United Kingdom's TV singing competition "Go For It."
Tynan will be accompanied by William R. Lewis, an accomplished pianist, vocal coach, arranger and performer.
Tickets $30 lawn; $45 terrace; $60 orchestra; and $75 dress circle.
The Bacon Brothers close out the series Aug. 29.
Kevin Bacon is an award-winning actor who has appeared numerous times on stage and in films and TV shows.
His brother, Michael, honed his songwriting craft in the 1970s in Nashville.
Their band has released 10 albums over 23 years.
Tickets are $30 lawn; $45 terrace; $70 orchestra; and $85 dress circle.
General public tickets sales open June 22 at 9 a.m.
Some donors who support the series were able to purchase tickets in advance since June 8.
Visit musicbythelake.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
Sundays at 4
After Music By The Lake, George Williams College's Sundays at 4 series continues the live music activities into fall, plus it brings a tribute to one of the most prolific writers in the 20th century.
On Sept. 12, Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra presents "From Stage to Screen and Everything in Between."
The orchestra is expected to perform numerous favorites, including works by Andrew Lloyd Weber, John Williams and others.
Susan Marie Frontczak brings "Erma Bombeck: By Your Side" to the pavilion Sept. 26.
Storyteller Frontczak has brought literature and history to life as a playwright, performer and scholar for over 25 years.
Both Sundays at 4 events start at 4 p.m. and are free to attend, but registration is required.
To register, visit musicbythelake.com and click on the "Performances 2021" tab in the menu.