Bacon Brothers, Philharmonic to perform at Williams Bay's Music By The Lake

WILLIAMS BAY — Ticket sales go public Tuesday, June 22, for this year's Music By The Lake concerts at George Williams College of Aurora University.

The series brings musicians of various genres to the Ferro Pavilion on the college campus, situated on the shores of Geneva Lake at 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.

This year's performers include The Bacon Brothers — featuring actor/musician Kevin and Emmy-winning composer Michael — and the Chicago Philharmonic.

All Music By The Bay shows are Sundays, starting at 4 p.m.

The concert series kicks off July 25 with the all-male vocal act Straight No Chaser, which offers an a cappella take on modern pop music.

Tickets are $30 for lawn seats, $45 on the terrace, $70 for orchestra seats and $85 for seats in the dress circle.

Chicago Philharmonic presents "A Salute to the Rat Pack: Frank, Dean and Sammy" Aug. 8.

The Philharmonic is the orchestra of the Chicago Philharmonic Society, a collaboration of nearly 200 classical musicians who perform in the metropolitan Chicago area.