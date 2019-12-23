'Barefoot' auditions Jan. 5, 7

ELKHORN — Want to be in the latest version of Neil Simon’s Broadway hit romantic comedy “Barefoot in the Park?”

The Lakeland Players are holding auditions for its next production Sunday and Tuesday, Jan. 5 and 7, at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Jan. 5 auditions start at 2 p.m. Auditions begin Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

The community theater group is seeking adults between the ages of 21 and 70, and older. It needs up to three female performers and two males.

“Barefoot in the Park” is scheduled for Feb. 21 to 23, 28 and 29; and March 1.

For more details, call 262-470-8570.