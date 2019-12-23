'Barefoot' auditions Jan. 5, 7

'Barefoot' auditions Jan. 5, 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Sprague Theater

The Lakeland Players are holding auditions for “Barefoot in the Park” at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

 File photo, Regional News

ELKHORN — Want to be in the latest version of Neil Simon’s Broadway hit romantic comedy “Barefoot in the Park?”

The Lakeland Players are holding auditions for its next production Sunday and Tuesday, Jan. 5 and 7, at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Jan. 5 auditions start at 2 p.m. Auditions begin Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

The community theater group is seeking adults between the ages of 21 and 70, and older. It needs up to three female performers and two males.

“Barefoot in the Park” is scheduled for Feb. 21 to 23, 28 and 29; and March 1.

For more details, call 262-470-8570.

+10 Top 10 Films of the Decade

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live music week of Dec. 19
Music

Live music week of Dec. 19

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at new…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics