Barns, dogs, landscapes: Work of local painter on display in Beloit

BELOIT — The work of a Walworth County artist is currently featured at the Beloit Art Center.

Lynette Redner is known for her paintings of landscapes, horses, farm animals and her dog portraits.

Mostly working in watercolor and oil, the Town of Richmond artist will have her paintings on display through the end of March at the center, 520 E Grand Ave.

Redner was raised on a farm north of Clinton. After living in Arizona and other areas for 25 years, she returned to the area in 2011 to be closer to her aging parents, Donna and Jim Redner, who have since passed.

Lynette's art is primarily self-educated. She has read many painting books and has attended community classes. In the last two years, she has taken intense week-long classes from internationally known artists. Lynette works in a variety of mediums, and she paints in her studio, as well as outside in the rural areas of Rock and Walworth counties.

"I am drawn to the shapes and how the light plays on the land, streams, and buildings," she said. "I see barns as an endangered species. They hold incredible history and strength, and they speak to the perseverance of the people who built them. My goal as a painter is to capture that moment in time, through my vision, choices of colors, and brushstrokes."

When it comes to painting animals, "It's about capturing their emotion and translating that into a story for the viewer," said Redner.

The Beloit Art Center is a not-for-profit organization run entirely by volunteers. Its mission is to partner with the community and regional artists, to maintain a center to teach, display and promote art through events, classes, gallery and studio space.