Bask in the Christmas glow at Geneva Lake Museum's Parade of Trees

Those in need of holiday cheer can walk among the trees at Geneva Lake Museum.

The third annual Parade of Trees goes on until Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Each tree was decorated by a local business or organization.

Some trees make excellent use of color and ornamentation. Other trees are fine examples of thinking outside the box.

This year, 30 eye-catching trees adorn the “Main Street” area of the museum, which is located at 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva.

However, according to Museum Director Janet Ewing, 29 trees are in the competition.

That’s right, it’s all part of a contest — the outcome of which will be decided by the public.

Museum visitors can cast their vote for their favorite tree to win the People’s Choice Award.

The top three will be announced after Jan. 4.

Last year, Brick & Mortar Home Store took first place. They’re back in the competition this year.

Other participants include Maxwell Mansion, Melges Real Estate, Baker House, VISIT Lake Geneva, Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, the Lake Geneva Fire Department, the American Legion Auxiliary, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Lake Geneva Balloon Company.

Visit the Parade of Trees Fridays through Mondays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost is $9 adults, $8 for ages 62 and older or college students with ID, and free for those younger than 18 or active in the military.

Find out more at genevalakemuseum.org.

For more Parade of Trees photos, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Photo gallery: Parade of Trees brings holiday splendor to Geneva Lake Museum

This year, there are 30 eye-catching displays in the Parade of Trees at Geneva Lake Museum. 

In the event, local businesses and groups decorate holiday trees. Those who visit the display can vote for their favorite display, improving its chances of winning the People's Choice Award. 

Located at 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva, the museum is open Fridays through Mondays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

