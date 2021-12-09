Bask in the Christmas glow at Geneva Lake Museum's Parade of Trees

Those in need of holiday cheer can walk among the trees at Geneva Lake Museum.
The third annual Parade of Trees goes on until Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Each tree was decorated by a local business or organization.
Some trees make excellent use of color and ornamentation. Other trees are fine examples of thinking outside the box.
This year, 30 eye-catching trees adorn the “Main Street” area of the museum, which is located at 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva.
However, according to Museum Director Janet Ewing, 29 trees are in the competition.
That’s right, it’s all part of a contest — the outcome of which will be decided by the public.
Museum visitors can cast their vote for their favorite tree to win the People’s Choice Award.
The top three will be announced after Jan. 4.
Last year, Brick & Mortar Home Store took first place. They’re back in the competition this year.
Other participants include Maxwell Mansion, Melges Real Estate, Baker House, VISIT Lake Geneva, Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, the Lake Geneva Fire Department, the American Legion Auxiliary, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Lake Geneva Balloon Company.
Visit the Parade of Trees Fridays through Mondays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost is $9 adults, $8 for ages 62 and older or college students with ID, and free for those younger than 18 or active in the military.
For more Parade of Trees photos, visit
lakegenevanews.net.
Close
Parade of Trees
Holiday trees decorated by area businesses and organizations adorn the “Main Street” section of Geneva Lake Museum.
Parade of Trees
A heartfelt tribute can be found on the American Legion Auxiliary's tree for Parade of Trees.
Parade of Trees
A Geneva Lake Museum visitor checks out the tree decorated by Lake Geneva Country Meats for Parade of Trees.
Parade of Trees
Gold ornaments add extra splendor to the tree decorated by Baker House at Parade of Trees.
Parade of Trees
For Parade of Trees, the Lake Geneva Fire Department's contribution blends in perfectly with the department display at Geneva Lake Museum.
Parade of Trees
What's a holiday tree contest without the Grinch? The grumpy Dr. Seuss character can be seen on the tree entered by Glass and Schenning insurance centers into Parade of Trees at Geneva Lake Museum.
Parade of Trees
Not only did the Lake Geneva Balloon Company decorate its entry into Parade of Trees with hot air balloons, but it looks as if the tree itself is in an actual hot air balloon basket.
Parade of Trees
Look close at the VISIT Lake Geneva tree, and you'll see shots of past Winterfests in frames. Look even closer and you'll notice that's a winter hat on top of the tree.
Parade of Trees
This tree was decorated by Megles Real Estate.
Parade of Trees
This tree was decorated by Hawk's View Golf Club.
Parade of Trees
Here's a unique take on a holiday tree by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. It's actually shelves with intricately carved figurines on them.
Parade of Trees
Santa Claus is resting on one of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation tree shelves.
Parade of Trees
Another figurine on the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation tree display.
Parade of Trees
Another figurine on the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation display.
Parade of Trees
Holiday trees decorated by area businesses and organizations adorn the “Main Street” section of Geneva Lake Museum.
Parade of Trees
A heartfelt tribute can be found on the American Legion Auxiliary's tree for Parade of Trees.
Parade of Trees
A Geneva Lake Museum visitor checks out the tree decorated by Lake Geneva Country Meats for Parade of Trees.
Parade of Trees
Gold ornaments add extra splendor to the tree decorated by Baker House at Parade of Trees.
Parade of Trees
For Parade of Trees, the Lake Geneva Fire Department's contribution blends in perfectly with the department display at Geneva Lake Museum.
Parade of Trees
What's a holiday tree contest without the Grinch? The grumpy Dr. Seuss character can be seen on the tree entered by Glass and Schenning insurance centers into Parade of Trees at Geneva Lake Museum.
Parade of Trees
Not only did the Lake Geneva Balloon Company decorate its entry into Parade of Trees with hot air balloons, but it looks as if the tree itself is in an actual hot air balloon basket.
Parade of Trees
Look close at the VISIT Lake Geneva tree, and you'll see shots of past Winterfests in frames. Look even closer and you'll notice that's a winter hat on top of the tree.
Parade of Trees
This tree was decorated by Megles Real Estate.
Parade of Trees
This tree was decorated by Hawk's View Golf Club.
Parade of Trees
Here's a unique take on a holiday tree by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. It's actually shelves with intricately carved figurines on them.
Parade of Trees
Santa Claus is resting on one of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation tree shelves.
Parade of Trees
Another figurine on the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation tree display.
Parade of Trees
Another figurine on the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation display.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!