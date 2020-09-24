Bathe in the Halloween Glow: Zoo debuts new drive-through adventure

RACINE — Experience an illuminated Halloween adventure from the comfort of an automobile.

In a first for the area, the Racine Zoo and Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor are partnering to host the 2020 Halloween Glow, an illuminated drive-through adventure.

The event runs a total of 20 nights, on Wednesdays through Sundays, between Oct. 7 and Nov. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.

For Halloween Glow, guests will enter the Racine Zoo from 200 Goold St., to follow a dedicated lighted pathway through the zoo.

The light displays, with their ghostly charms, are suitable for all ages.

The event provides a safe opportunity during the pandemic for guests to go out and enjoy some holiday-themed fun.

Admission is $5 per person, free for children ages 2 and younger. Tickets are only available at the gate — cash and credit cards only.

This is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed. To learn more, visit www.racinezoo.org.