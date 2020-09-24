Bathe in the Halloween Glow: Zoo debuts new drive-through adventure

RACINE — Experience an illuminated Halloween adventure from the comfort of an automobile.
In a first for the area, the Racine Zoo and Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor are partnering to host the 2020 Halloween Glow, an illuminated drive-through adventure.
The event runs a total of 20 nights, on Wednesdays through Sundays, between Oct. 7 and Nov. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.
For Halloween Glow, guests will enter the Racine Zoo from 200 Goold St., to follow a dedicated lighted pathway through the zoo.
The light displays, with their ghostly charms, are suitable for all ages.
The event provides a safe opportunity during the pandemic for guests to go out and enjoy some holiday-themed fun.
Admission is $5 per person, free for children ages 2 and younger. Tickets are only available at the gate — cash and credit cards only.
This is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed. To learn more, visit www.racinezoo.org.
Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor was founded in 2011 and is based in Wisconsin, providing services to clients from Green Bay to Lake Geneva. The company specializes in holiday lighting and landscape lighting, combining high quality products with a unique design and personal touch.
Nestled along the sandy shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Zoo is open year-round. Temporary hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with last admission at 3:30 p.m.
Admission rates vary. Visit www.racinezoo.org or the Racine Zoo accounts on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or call 262-636-9189 for more information.
