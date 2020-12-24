'Be Instrumental' puts music-making tools in college students' hands

WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music is seeking instrument donations for the “Be Instrumental” campaign.
The campaign is a partnership with the White House of Music and will have a direct impact on each music education student.
“As a music educator, you have to be able to teach a variety of instruments to students,” said department chair Mike Dugan. “We previously have had music stores donate these instruments, but in the midst of this financially challenging year, we are finding donations falling short of our needs.”
Specifically, the department is seeking the following instruments, listed in order of priority: Trombone, alto saxophone, clarinet, violin, cello, string bass, oboe, cornet/trumpet, horn, bassoon, and percussion practice pads and stands.
Donors can donate a used instrument. They can also buy an instrument, or contribute fuds toward the purchase of one.
Donating an instrument: Those who give a slightly used instrument will receive a letter verifying the donation as a gift. If the instrument needs slight repairs to get it into proper playing condition, the department hopes that repairs will be made prior to donation. If repairs are unable to be made, the instrument would be examined for an appraisal of value. To make a donation, visit www.uww.edu/cac/music/be-instrumental.
Buy or contribute: Purchase or donate through the White House of Music and a student-line instrument will be supplied to the UW-Whitewater Department of Music. White House will keep all donations segregated so any dollar amount donated can accumulate to the dollar value needed for a purchase. In addition, Chris White, President and CEO of White House of Music and 1993 UW-Whitewater alum, will add to this offer a full year of free service for any instrument purchased and donated to the Be Instrumental initiative. For more details, visit white-house-of-music-inc-uww.square.site/.
All donations are tax-deductible to the extent of the law.
Visit www.uww.edu/cac/music/be-instrumental or email uwwmusic@uww.edu for more information.