'Be Instrumental' puts music-making tools in college students' hands

WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music is seeking instrument donations for the “Be Instrumental” campaign.

The campaign is a partnership with the White House of Music and will have a direct impact on each music education student.

“As a music educator, you have to be able to teach a variety of instruments to students,” said department chair Mike Dugan. “We previously have had music stores donate these instruments, but in the midst of this financially challenging year, we are finding donations falling short of our needs.”

Specifically, the department is seeking the following instruments, listed in order of priority: Trombone, alto saxophone, clarinet, violin, cello, string bass, oboe, cornet/trumpet, horn, bassoon, and percussion practice pads and stands.

Donors can donate a used instrument. They can also buy an instrument, or contribute fuds toward the purchase of one.