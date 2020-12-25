Bella goes to Texas: Endangered Racine monkey will start a new family

RACINE — A beloved monkey at Racine Zoo is now in Dallas to start a new family.

Bella is an emperor tamarin — an endangered species of small monkeys native to the southwest Amazon Basin.

She was born at the Racine Zoo on Jan. 23, 2019.

After her mother tragically passed away just days after her birth, Bella was hand-raised by Racine Zoo staff who gave her around-the-clock care until she was old enough to be on her own.

Bella also had a hand in raising her nephews, Valentino and Vinny, when her sister Amelie gave birth earlier this year.

A favorite of both guests and the keepers at Racine Zoo, Bella has an inquisitive and friendly personality. She loves interacting with people, especially her keepers, as well as members of her family group.

Seeing Bella move is bittersweet for staff at Racine Zoo, which moved into uncharted waters by hand-rearing the emperor tamarin.

“While we will miss Bella, we are excited that she will be able to contribute to emperor tamarin populations,” said Aszya Summers, curator of animal care and conservation education at Racine Zoo. “We cannot wait to see what is next for this little one.”