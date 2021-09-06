Best Bargains helping Burlington charity with new campaign

BURLINGTON — Get a deal on frozen foods and dry goods, help a local charity.
Best Bargains, Inc., a local wholesale distribution company and grocery store, has teamed up with Love Inc., for the “Everyone ‘Loves’ a Great ‘Bargain’” campaign.
Best Bargains Owner Doug Helnore has been heavily involved in the community since taking over as the owner for Best Bargains two years ago. He has made it a goal of his to ensure that any non-profit, club, sports team or school is able to have success in their events.
Best Bargains Repackaging Division is now packaging frozen food products and dry goods and selling them at a discounted rate to the public.
Currently, breaded and fully cooked chicken tenders are being sold with the Love Inc. label. Best Bargains goal is to have four or give different repacked food items for sale with the Love Inc. label.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Love Inc with upcoming needs, programs and events. Currently, Love Inc.’s Food Pantry assists about 225 families a month.
“Each month, we want to help as many families as we can per month, and rely on donations of food, toiletries and household products in order for that to happen,” said Pat Yates, volunteer coordinator of Love Inc.
Helnore said, “We have always had a great relationship with many local non-profits and organizations in the area and we want to keep seeing non-profits like Love Inc. have the ability to help those that really need it.”
Love Inc. is always involved in the community as a staple to helping others. Currently, Love Inc. is running its Back to School Program, where they donate school supplies to children in need and will have their upcoming Winter Warmth program starting in October.
“Winter Warmth is where we are looking for new or gently used coats for children from infant to eighth grade whose families may not have the money to do so,” Yates said.
To donate or help, call Love Inc. at 262-763-6226.