Best Bargains helping Burlington charity with new campaign

BURLINGTON — Get a deal on frozen foods and dry goods, help a local charity.

Best Bargains, Inc., a local wholesale distribution company and grocery store, has teamed up with Love Inc., for the “Everyone ‘Loves’ a Great ‘Bargain’” campaign.

Best Bargains Owner Doug Helnore has been heavily involved in the community since taking over as the owner for Best Bargains two years ago. He has made it a goal of his to ensure that any non-profit, club, sports team or school is able to have success in their events.

Best Bargains Repackaging Division is now packaging frozen food products and dry goods and selling them at a discounted rate to the public.

Currently, breaded and fully cooked chicken tenders are being sold with the Love Inc. label. Best Bargains goal is to have four or give different repacked food items for sale with the Love Inc. label.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Love Inc with upcoming needs, programs and events. Currently, Love Inc.’s Food Pantry assists about 225 families a month.