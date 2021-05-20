Best homemade pickles could net big cash at Walworth County Fair contest

ELKHORN — The Walworth County Fair will give $5,000 to the child who enters the best jar of homemade pickles in the Frank's Piggly Wiggly Perfect Pickle Pucker Bowl.

Children between ages 9 and 17 can enter the fair's new contest,

“The money is not a scholarship, it’s a check with no restrictions on what it is used for,” said Larry Gaffey, general manager of the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

A main reason the Walworth County Fair is the largest county fair in Wisconsin is because of its level of participation by kids in contests ranging from cows to quilts, Gaffey said.

Fair organizers were searching for new contests where child participation would increase, and the Pucker Bowl is the first of the new contests will happen during the 2021 Walworth County Fair.

“The rules are simple,” Gaffey said. “The Pucker Bowl is designed to make it easy to enter, and the kids even get free admission to the Walworth County Fair with their entry.”

Entry forms will be available May 21, at 8:00 a.m. Contest rules are on the fair website, walworthcountyfair.com, or in person at the Fair Office in Elkhorn.