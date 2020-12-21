Bid farewell to 2020 at these Lake Geneva area parties

This is it, the moment we have been waiting for. 2020 is finally over!
Those looking to be social yet remain socially distanced this New Year's Eve and Day have plenty of options for entertainment.
Here are what some area resorts, taverns, restaurants and other establishments have planned Thursday and Friday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
New Year's Eve, Dec. 31
Pier 290: Open from 11 a.m. to midnight, with live music and a champagne toast. Located at 1 Liechy Drive, Williams Bay. Visit the Pier 290 Facebook page for more information.
The Abbey Resort: Three special packages bring New Year's activities to guest only at the resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Visit theabbeyresort.com for details on Celebration for Two, Let's Glow Crazy Family Event and the Lounge Experience.
Titanic-themed NYE Party: An eight-course tasting menu, dancing, champagne toast and more at Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets $100 for dinner and party, $30 for party only. Call 262-248-4700 to purchase.
The Grandview Restaurant: King Crab will be added to the menu for New Year's Eve. Located at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Visit www.thegrandviewrestaurant.com for details or call 262-248-5690.
Dr. Maxwell's Cure for 2020: Music, signature cocktails, an igloo experience and more at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Starts at 8 p.m. Hotel guests receive full access admission. Tickets $100 each.
The Ridge Hotel: Three-course meal begins at 4 p.m. at the hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Live music by the Woods Brothers from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Kaleb Woods acoustic performance 8 to 10 p.m., DJ performance by Mister Woods 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Call 262-249-3832 or visit ridgelakegeneva.com for details.
New Year's Eve Dinner: 4:30 to 11 p.m., Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Ct., Lake Geneva. Three-course meal, champagne toast. Reservations required. Call 262-245-7200. Menu and more at huntclubsteakhouse.com.
Grand Geneva: New Year's Eve includes three dining and skiing packages for guests of the resort, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. The public can drink in the Lobby Lounge or dine in the Grand Cafe from 4 to 10 p.m. Call 262-249-4788 or visit grandgeneva.com for details.
Lake Lawn Resort: Various activities for all ages. DJ Felix spins at a party for adult resort guests. Family party features DJ entertainment plus dancing and games. Lookout Bar & Eatery is open for casual dining until 10 p.m., then limited to ages 21 and older. Private igloos also available. Resort is at 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more details.
Reflections New Year's Gala: Cocktails, dining, video dance party and a performance by Mark and Gretch Hladish at Rosewood, 2484 County Road O S., Delavan. Starts at 6 p.m. Tickets $59.95 each.
Apocalyptic New Year: DJ Jesse James, free drink specials, free food at midnight at Cattails, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan. Starts at 9 p.m.
Boar's Nest Early NYE: Festivities from 4 to 8 p.m. — including live music by BCT — at Boar's Nest, W9439 County Road X, Darien. Event runs from 4 to 8 p.m., with champagne toast at 6 p.m.
New Year's Day, Jan. 1
Pier 290: Open 11 a.m. for the Polar Plunge on Williams Bay Beach. Visit Pier 290's Facebook page for information.
The Abbey Resort: New Year's Day Harborside Brunch A la Carte at 240 West from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit theabbeyresort.com for menu and more details.
Reflections New Year's Day Brunch: Cocktail reception, dining, countdown and toast at Rosewood. Activities begin 1 p.m. Tickets $59.95 each.
