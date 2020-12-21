Bid farewell to 2020 at these Lake Geneva area parties

This is it, the moment we have been waiting for. 2020 is finally over!

Those looking to be social yet remain socially distanced this New Year's Eve and Day have plenty of options for entertainment.

Here are what some area resorts, taverns, restaurants and other establishments have planned Thursday and Friday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

New Year's Eve, Dec. 31

Pier 290: Open from 11 a.m. to midnight, with live music and a champagne toast. Located at 1 Liechy Drive, Williams Bay. Visit the Pier 290 Facebook page for more information.

The Abbey Resort: Three special packages bring New Year's activities to guest only at the resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Visit theabbeyresort.com for details on Celebration for Two, Let's Glow Crazy Family Event and the Lounge Experience.

Titanic-themed NYE Party: An eight-course tasting menu, dancing, champagne toast and more at Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets $100 for dinner and party, $30 for party only. Call 262-248-4700 to purchase.