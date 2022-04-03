Bid on birdhouses in Lake Geneva library fundraiser auction starting April 12

Celebrate spring by bidding on 15 artist-rendered birdhouses in the Feathered Friends silent auction at the newly renovated Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Join in the bidding fun beginning Tuesday, April 12, at 9 a.m. Bids may be placed in person at the library’s front desk and will close on Friday, April 29, at 5 p.m. Winners will be notified.

The opening bid for all houses start at $25, with a minimum raise of $5.

The distinctive hand-painted birdhouses, built by Badger High School Wood’s Class taught by Arnie Oswald, are offered in three different styles.

Local artists from the Geneva Lake Art Association, Lake Geneva Schools and community members donated their time and talent to applying visually creative themes.

“It is truly a community collaboration,” said project coordinator Nina Ruskey. “The birdhouses feature beautiful flowers, birds, insects, trees, beach life, and stylized designs and architecture. They are works of art that would look wonderful inside your home or hanging on a porch.”

Avian themes will be infused into the library’s summer reading program as well as programming for adults and children. Bird crafts will be hatching for kids, followed by related programs and events throughout the year.

The Feathered Friends fundraiser is sponsored by the Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library. It coincides with the grand reopening of the library following a major renovation this past winter.

For more, contact the library at 262-249-5299 or lglibrary.org.