Big Balloon Build set for next March at Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva

Sixty artists from around the world will converge on Lake Geneva to create an installation using over 50,000 balloons.
The Big Balloon Build is scheduled for March 20-26, 2023, at Covenant Harbor, 1724 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tickets will go on sale in January for the Build, which will include a breakfast with the Easter Bunny, a food drive, a popping party and a ticketed VIP event.
Over the course of four days, a local gymnasium will be transformed into a balloon wonderland.
After the installation is complete, it will be open to the public as a fundraiser for Inspiration Ministries, a facility in Walworth that helps people with disabilities.
The Big Balloon Build will be hosted by Wisconsin Balloon Décor, of Lake Geneva.
Sara Meyer, owner of Wisconsin Balloon Décor, participated in the first Big Balloon Build in April, in Vincennes, Indiana.
"It was the largest installation I've ever been part of, which was incredible. But when I saw the impact the event was having on the community, I knew I wanted to bring it home," Meyer said. "Thousands of people came to view the balloons and we helped raise $120,000 for charity. All because of balloons!"
Inspired by signature sponsor Kunes RV, the theme of Lake Geneva's Big Balloon Build is Inspired By the Great Outdoors, highlighting the spirit of adventure and beauty of the Wisconsin outdoors.
In keeping with the theme, the build will be at Covenant Harbor, which is located on the shore of Geneva Lake in the western part of Lake Geneva.
For more about the Big Balloon Build, visit
wisconsinballoondecor.com/bigballoonbuild.
World of tiny wonders: 19 photos from the fairy garden of Lake Geneva's Susie Kagel
At work in the garden
A fairy at work in her garden, located in the fairy garden of Susie Kagel.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Large garden
It may be filled with tiny things, but the fairy garden in front of Susie and Bob Kagel’s home is large, as Eloise (left) and Lily Baertschy discovered one summer afternoon.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Fairies
Two fairy women reading books on a pleasant summer day in Susie Kagel's tiny garden, where various dioramas mingle with creeping thyme, Scotch moss and more.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Standing tall
Ten-year-old Eloise (left) and 8-year-old Lily Baertschy explore the garden of miniatures at Susie Kagel’s residence in the Townline Trails residence.
Steve Targo PHOTOS, Regional News
Animal friends
The wildlife area seems to be a big hit with those who stop by to check out Susie Kagel’s fairy garden.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Susie Kagel
“I love to make people happy and make them smile and just think about something that’s fun,” said Susie Kagel, about why she creates a garden of miniatures in her front yard each year.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Under the succulents
A pair of Hawaiian fairy musicians appear to be putting on a show under a trellis of succulents.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Wild world
Orangutans, kangaroos, monkeys, antelopes and more play in the wild, while in the background, Eloise and Lily Baertschy discuss what they found in Susie Kagel's fairy garden.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Tiny golf
That one can even see the foot pedals in the golf cart shows Susie Kagel’s keen attention to detail.
Steve Targo, Regional
The tea house
An example of Susie Kagel’s creativity is this tea house. To create it, Kagel used the rim off the face of a small clock for the window and a rattan ...
Steve Targo, Regional News
One summer afternoon
A fairy and a dog enjoy the day in Susie Kagel's garden of miniatures.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Animal kingdom
Steve Targo, Regional News
Turtles
Even turtles can be found in Susie Kagel’s garden of tiny wonders.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Mermaid party & trouble up river
Mermaids, seals and dolphins appear to be having a great time down the river, but further up it looks like a shark and a giant octopus are attacking a ship. On the left, one might even spy a narwhal lurking in the waters.
Steve Targo, Regional News
A popular garden
Susie Kagel’s fairy garden draws people daily. It is especially popular with children. (Left) Lily and Eloise Baertschy were entranced by the different scenes and dioramas of the garden, which takes up most of Kagel’s front yard.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Susie's Beach Bar
Head to Susie's Beach Bar in the fairy garden of Susie Kagel, where dogs, fairies and mermaids like to hang out.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Volleyball in the pool
Steve Targo, Regional News
Car show
That’s right, there’s a car show in Susie Kagel’s fairy garden, featuring numerous classic sports cars. Well, they’re actually toy cars, but don’t tell the fairies that.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Welcome
No, this is not some Wisconsin farm road. It's a scene in the fairy garden of Susie Kagel.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!