Big Balloon Build set for next March at Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva

Sixty artists from around the world will converge on Lake Geneva to create an installation using over 50,000 balloons.

The Big Balloon Build is scheduled for March 20-26, 2023, at Covenant Harbor, 1724 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tickets will go on sale in January for the Build, which will include a breakfast with the Easter Bunny, a food drive, a popping party and a ticketed VIP event.

Over the course of four days, a local gymnasium will be transformed into a balloon wonderland.

After the installation is complete, it will be open to the public as a fundraiser for Inspiration Ministries, a facility in Walworth that helps people with disabilities.

The Big Balloon Build will be hosted by Wisconsin Balloon Décor, of Lake Geneva.

Sara Meyer, owner of Wisconsin Balloon Décor, participated in the first Big Balloon Build in April, in Vincennes, Indiana.

"It was the largest installation I've ever been part of, which was incredible. But when I saw the impact the event was having on the community, I knew I wanted to bring it home," Meyer said. "Thousands of people came to view the balloons and we helped raise $120,000 for charity. All because of balloons!"

Inspired by signature sponsor Kunes RV, the theme of Lake Geneva's Big Balloon Build is Inspired By the Great Outdoors, highlighting the spirit of adventure and beauty of the Wisconsin outdoors.

In keeping with the theme, the build will be at Covenant Harbor, which is located on the shore of Geneva Lake in the western part of Lake Geneva.

For more about the Big Balloon Build, visit wisconsinballoondecor.com/bigballoonbuild.