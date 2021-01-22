Big gigs in small towns: Rock, pop & soul legends who played Lake Geneva area

What do Stevie Wonder, The Beach Boys and The Monkees have in common? They all played in or near Lake Geneva more than once.

Sure, big-name pop and rock stars often play in Walworth County, thanks to East Troy’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre — of which it might be easier to compile a list of rock, pop and soul legends who haven’t played there.

But long ago, many members of rock royalty once entertained audiences in Lake Geneva, Elkhorn, Williams Bay and the towns of Linn and Lyons. Some even played in the area not so long ago.

One of the largest live music venues was the Majestic Bandstand, off of what is now South Lake Shore Drive in Linn.

According to a Regional News article printed Aug. 2, 1984, the Bandstand grew out of teen dances that were held in the Majestic ski chalet in the early 1960s.

Eventually drawing big-name performers and bigger crowds, then owner Bill Grunow Jr. built a larger venue.

“At that time, we were the biggest in the Midwest,” said Grunow in the 1984 article. Recently, Grunow’s family sold the former Majestic property.

The Who, R.E.O. Speedwagon and Sly & the Family Stone are just a few of the artists who performed at the Bandstand.