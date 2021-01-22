Big gigs in small towns: Rock, pop & soul legends who played Lake Geneva area

What do Stevie Wonder, The Beach Boys and The Monkees have in common? They all played in or near Lake Geneva more than once.
Sure, big-name pop and rock stars often play in Walworth County, thanks to East Troy’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre — of which it might be easier to compile a list of rock, pop and soul legends who haven’t played there.
But long ago, many members of rock royalty once entertained audiences in Lake Geneva, Elkhorn, Williams Bay and the towns of Linn and Lyons. Some even played in the area not so long ago.
One of the largest live music venues was the Majestic Bandstand, off of what is now South Lake Shore Drive in Linn.
According to a Regional News article printed Aug. 2, 1984, the Bandstand grew out of teen dances that were held in the Majestic ski chalet in the early 1960s.
Eventually drawing big-name performers and bigger crowds, then owner Bill Grunow Jr. built a larger venue.
“At that time, we were the biggest in the Midwest,” said Grunow in the 1984 article. Recently, Grunow’s family sold the former Majestic property.
The Who, R.E.O. Speedwagon and Sly & the Family Stone are just a few of the artists who performed at the Bandstand.
Janis Joplin was on the Majestic concert schedule for Aug. 31, 1969 — “not confirmed,” the schedule states.
But she might not have made it up for the gig. A day earlier, she performed at the Texas International Pop Festival in Lewisville, Texas.
Following are some of the pop, rock and soul legends who came through the Lake Geneva area.
Operation Soul
In the 1950s, various jazz legends played the Riviera Ballroom in Lake Geneva. In 1969, it was 19-year-old Stevie Wonder’s turn.
The R&B trailblazer used his versatile voice and skills with various instruments to become internationally known by the time he was to kick off a series of concerts dubbed “Operation Soul” at The Pier — a.k.a. the Riviera Ballroom.
Other acts scheduled for “Operation Soul” included Archie Bell & the Drells and Wayne Cochran.
Wonder was to play The Pier July 3 to 5, 1969, according to an ad in the June 26 Regional News. He was also on the Majestic’s schedule for a July 5 show.
Back then, the shows at The Pier were free to attend, but it cost $5 to attend the Majestic gig.
In 1967, the Beach Boys played at the Majestic Bandstand.
One of the most influential and commercially successful acts of all time, the group also performed at the Walworth County Fair, in Elkhorn.
The Beach Boys played the fair in 2000 and 2001.
In 2014, the Beach Boys performed at Music By The Lake, an annual concert series at George Williams College, in Williams Bay.
Another legendary rock act was part of Music By The Lake in 2014 is Blood, Sweat & Tears.
In 1993, the jazz-rock group appeared with David Clayton-Thomas at Burlington’s ChocolateFest in 1993.
In 1998, Cheap Trick performed at ChocolateFest.
Rockford, Illinois’ most legendary rock band played the Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn in 1994.
Back to the lineup for the 1998 ChocolateFest, alternative music legends the Violent Femmes also played, as did country-gospel act the Oak Ridge Boys.
The Oak Ridge Boys, still together since it first formed in the 1940s, had a ChocolateFest gig in 1989.
Most recently, the Oak Ridge Boys were at George Williams College for Music By The Lake in 2019.
No Monkee business
In 1969, the Majestic Bandstand concert schedule included the Mothers of Invention, R.E.O. Speedwagon, Vanilla Fudge, Three Dog Night and The Monkees.
The Monkees were a 1960s pop sensation originally conceived to star in a TV sitcom, also called “The Monkees.”
“This is the last time in the Chicagoland area that you will be able to ever see the Monkees,” the schedule states.
But as it turned out, it was the first of many local shows for the band, which reunited more than once.
The group had two concerts at another famous local venue — the Playboy Club, or what is now Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, in Lyons.
Part of Playboy magazine owner Hugh Hefner’s empire, the club was open from May 1968 to December 1981.
The Monkees played there Feb. 29 and March 1, 1980.
Other acts performing around the time were The Association — which also performed at Majestic in 1969 — and Herman’s Hermits.
In 1989, The Monkees reformed again and played the Walworth County Fair.
Then, in July 2016, Monkees member Dolenz performed a Music By The Lake show at George Williams College.
Buddy Miles, who recorded albums with Jimi Hendrix and Carlos Santana, also came through the area.
Miles played the Majestic Bandstand Aug. 2, 1969. He also had a gig April 11, 1993, at Lake Geneva’s Hogs & Kisses.