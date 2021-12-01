Big holiday weekend: 11-plus things happening in Lake Geneva area Dec. 3-5 and the next weekend

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Parades, tree lightings, appearances by Santa Claus — you wouldn’t believe how many chances there are to celebrate the holidays in style this weekend.

The area has it all, from time-honored traditions like Lake Geneva’s Electric Christmas Parade to newer events like the Let It Glow drive-through light display at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn.

There’s so much going on, in fact, that we present to you below a double-sized version of Happenings.

The hard part, of course, will be deciding where to go.

11 things to do this weekend

1. Victorian Christmas — Friday, Dec. 3, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sharon, 262-736-6246 or email historicdowntown@gmail.com.

Head out to Sharon for an old-fashioned Christmas, with carolers, carriage rides, food, music, vendors, artisans and Santa.

Entertainment will be based on the Victorian Era.

The Free Spirit Sled Demo Team will also provide a dog sledding demonstration.

Tree lighting is set for 6 p.m., with a parade at 7:30 p.m.

The parade will include about 20 horse-drawn lighted carriages heading down Baldwin Street.

2. Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony — Friday, Dec. 3, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com.

Prepare for a festive evening in the park to light a tree donated by the Bhushan family.

3. 40th Annual Tree Lighting — Dec. 3, 6 to 6:30 p.m., Veterans Park, Elkhorn.

The lighting of Whit Von Spruce is sure to ignite the holiday spirit in Elkhorn.

There will be Christmas carols, a visit from Santa and his special elves. Then, guests are invited to follow Santa to Let It Glow.

4. Let It Glow — Dec. 3 to 5, various times, Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn. Visit the Let It Glow Walworth County Facebook page.

A half-mile drive-through festival of lights, with whimsical displays and Christmas trees along Balsam Boulevard.

Drive-through Santa reception is Dec. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the celebration drive-through is 5 to 9 p.m. Santa will not be there on Dec. 4, but he is expected at Let It Glow’s stroll-through version Sunday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.

On Dec. 5, there will be walking traffic only. Guests can visit Santa in a log cabin, share their wish lists with Santa and receive a small gift.

5. “Frozen Fantasy” Christmas Parade — Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., downtown Burlington. Email info@burlingtonchamber.org or call 262-763-6044.

Sweets, happiness, and fantastical floats through historic Burlington, followed by a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Wehmhoff Square Park. Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty will be on-hand for the lighting.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Chalet after the parade, meeting children. Carolers, hot chocolate and more in the park.

6. Breakfast With Santa/5th Annual Badger DECA Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair — Saturday, Dec. 4, times vary, Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.

Breakfast With Santa is in the commons from 8 to 11 a.m., while the craft and vendor fair is in the sports center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The breakfast with Santa includes eggs, pancakes, sausage and bacon. Holiday music by Badger students, plus children’s activities.

Tickets $8 adults, $5 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the Badger Music Department. Purchase tickets at the door or in the high school office during school hours.

Admission is free for the fair, which features handmade, unique gifts from various crafters. Vendors include L’Bri, Color Street, Lu La Roe, Tastefully Simple, Norwex, Thirty-One, Scentsy and more.

7. Freezin for a Reason — Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, freezinlakegeneva.org.

Water skiers, surfers, wakeboarders and more will brave the cold waters of Geneva Lake to raise money for Santa Cause. Ski show, raffles, drinks and food.

8. 40th Annual Christmas Card Town Parade — Dec. 4, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., downtown Elkhorn, elkhornchamber.com.

The 40th annual parade will feature music, animals, novelty acts, Santa and Mrs. Claus and Christmas-decorated floats.

9. 46th Annual Electric Christmas Parade — Dec. 4, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Broad and Main streets, downtown Lake Geneva, visitlakegeneva.

A colorful, light-filled parade is planned for downtown, with this year’s theme being “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”

The parade begins at Williams and Marshall streets, going south on Williams onto Broad Street. From Broad, the parade heads south to Main Street, then west to Cook Street.

Parade route will be closed to traffic and parking after 3 p.m.

10. Light Up Lyons — Dec. 4, 5 p.m., downtown Lyons, lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com.

From 5 to 6 p.m., parade and tree lighting. Lyons Fire and Rescue brings Santa and Mrs. Claus to the town center on South Railroad Street.

Visit Santa at Bonnie & Betty’s until 7 p.m., after parade and tree lighting. Also Christmas caroling and live music by Cork N’ Classics at Village Tap.

11. Santa Parade Train — Dec. 4, see schedule below for times, from Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago to downtown East Troy, easttroy.org or easttroylights.com.

Catch a glimpse of the train along County Road ES.

Expected schedule: Train leaves Elegant Farmer at 5:06 p.m., to pass North Army Lake Road at 5:25 p.m., Army Lake Camp 5:42 p.m., St. Peter’s Road 5:56 p.m., Byrnes Street 6:13 p.m., Division Street 6:25 p.m.

Santa should arrive at the East Troy Village Square Park by East Troy Fire Department truck at 6:30 p.m. Santa will light the Bob Barutha Memorial Christmas Tree.

This is also the debut of East Troy Lights, a downtown East Troy holiday light show running Dec. 4-31 from 5 to 8 p.m., on the hour.

Also happening

Santa Cruise — Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 1-5; and Wednesday through Saturday, Dec. 8-11, Gage Marine/Pier 290. Times vary. See santacruiselakegeneva.com.

All throughout December, take the magical Christmas boat cruise across Geneva Lake to Santa’s Hideaway, past various light displays along the lake shore.

Once at the Hideaway, guests can see Santa and hear who has made his “Nice List” this year.

Some of the cruises have live music. Doghouse Roses performs Dec. 3 on the 8:30 p.m. cruise aboard the Lady of the Lake.

John “Ludy” Puleo plays Dec. 4 and 11 on the 9 p.m. Grand Belle cruises. Ludy is also performing on the Dec. 10 8:30 p.m. Lake of the Lake cruise.

Before the 40-minute tour, people can walk through the indoor winter wonderland known as the Santa Cause Charities of Christmas Tree Festival inside the Pier 290 boathouse.

The festival is a fundraiser conducted by the Santa Cause, which supports various charities and organizations each year.

Benefitting from the festival this year are Big Brothers Big Sisters of South-Central Wisconsin, Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County, Circle of Friends, Dan Green’s Touch a Life, Heal a Heart, Inc., Inspiration Ministries, Norman Barr Camp, SMILES Inc., and Water Safety Patrol.

Santa Cruise ticket prices vary from $20 to $28 adults, $18 to $26 seniors, $9 to $18 youth.

Parade of Trees — Friday through Monday, Dec. 3-6; and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva, genevalakemuseum.org.

Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations turn the museum’s Main Street area into “a magical, winter wonderland display.”

People can view the trees, then vote for their favorite on Fridays through Sundays between now and Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Admission $9 adults, $8 seniors and those with college IDs, free for children and active military.

Senior Travel Club of Walworth County — Dec. 3, 10 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva, 480-463-6782.

Christmas luncheon for members only after a brief club business meeting. New members welcome at any time.

Second Annual Christmas Market — Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. See Duesterbeck’s Facebook page.

Various vendors, a food truck, and Duesterbeck’s beer.

Murder Mystery Dinner: The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year — Dec. 3, 7 to 10 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com.

The Murder Mystery Co. guides guests through an interactive program for ages 18 and older. Also includes a three-course dinner.

Cost $79 per person. Visit website to make reservations.

Breakfast With Santa — Dec. 4, 5 and 11, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s Maple Lawn or Evergreen ballrooms, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com.

Tableside breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus and holiday music. Reservations recommended. Call 262-245-7620 to make reservations.

Cost $40 adults, $20 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger with paid adult.

Holiday Cookie Sale — Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to noon or sold out, First Congregational Church, 76 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Santa and Mrs. Claus — Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Market of Lake Geneva, 830 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Special holiday visit.

Beer Fest — Dec. 4, 2 to 5 p.m., Alpine Valley Resort Fireside Room, W2501 Highway D, Elkhorn. See Alpine’s Facebook page.

Fifth annual event features live music, food, drinks, raffles, all to benefit the East Troy Family & Community Resource Center.

2021 Holly Ball — Dec. 4, 5 to 11 p.m., Big Foot Country Club, 770 Shabbona Drive, Fontana. Go to genevalakeconservancy.org

Geneva Lake Conservancy’s “old-fashioned holiday” event includes a silent auction, raffle and more. Single tickets online $200 each, $2,000 for a table of 10.

A Comedy Christmas Party — Dec. 4, Evergreen County Club, N6246 Highway 12/67, Elkhorn. Visit evergreengolf.com.

Featured comedians: Jimmy McHugh and Steve Iott. Hosted by Katie Meiners. Cocktails start 5 p.m. Appetizers 5:30 p.m. Dinner buffet with prime rib, baked cod and chicken parmesan 6:30 p.m. Show to follow at 8:30 p.m. Tickets $60 per person, optional drink package $15.

Repeal Day Prohibition Party — Dec. 4, 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

Limited ticketed event to relive the end of Prohibition, including various drink specials, an appearance by renowned bourbon ambassador Adam Harris and more. Tickets $35 each, plus tax.

Breakfast With Santa — Sunday, Dec. 5, 8 to 11 a.m., Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark’s Cascades Ballroom, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons, timberridgelodge.com.

Tableside breakfast with Santa. First come first served. Cost $25 adults, $15 ages 6 to 12, $10 ages 2 to 5, free for children younger than 2 with paid adult.

Brunch With Santa — Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, theabbeyresort.com.

Harborside Sunday Brunch a la Carte with Santa Claus, who will be meeting guests at the Harbor Gazebo. Share Christmas wishes with Santa, take a photo to remember the moment. Call the Abbey for reservations by visiting the website.

Christmas Jazz & Santa — Dec. 5, 1 to 4 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com.

Visit with Santa at The Bottle Shop while the Underground Sound Jazz Band performs. Also hot cocoa and a balloon backdrop for family selfies.

Next week

Shop Sip Support — Wednesday, Dec. 8, 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop. See United Way of Walworth County Facebook page for more details.

After lunch in downtown Lake Geneva and visiting various shops, participants will head to The Bottle Shop where a team of United Way elves will wrap gifts. Craft beer, spirits, cocktails and specialty cheeses will also be available.

Wrapping fees and donations will support over 40 Walworth County nonprofit agencies.

End of Year Night Hike & Stargazing — Thursday, Dec. 9, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. See Geneva Lake Conservancy or GLAS: Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM Facebook pages for more information.

Intended for ages 7 to 15, but fun for the whole family, the hike will lead through the park and Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy to the Observatory Deck. During the walk, the hope is to observe the Geminids meteor shower.

Weather permitting, participants may be able to view the night sky through portable telescopes provided by GLAS. Register at glaseducation.org.

“Elf the Musical” — Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12, times vary, Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, Lakeland-Players.org.

Community theater group the Lakeland Players adapts the 2003 holiday film that starred Will Ferrell into a stage musical.

Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, matinee performance begins at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $18 and can be purchased online, from the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce, or at 262-383-0762.

“Oh, Jackie O!” — Friday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, 262-728-3111.

An adaptation of the life of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis by skilled cabaret and musical theater singer/actor/comedienne Jillann Gabrielle.

During the performance, Jackie will discover she has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and her life flashes before her while revealing her own true self through wit and humor.

Gabrielle will perform a provocative, original solo musical which lasts about an hour.

The performance will touch on details of Jackie’s work in preserving White House treasures, her relationship with her parents, her love of her husband Jack, her marriage to Aristotle Onassis and her life as an editor.

The event is free. Masks are required, but registration is not. Call for more details.

Old Time Radio Show: Carol Burnett Christmas Extravaganza — Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to noon, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com.

A Lake Lawn tradition, WGTD Radio Theater once again broadcasts live from the resort at 11:15 a.m., with actors and sound effects produced in real time before the audience.

This performance is a holiday celebration that includes performances by John “Ludy” Puleo, the Dixie Dudes and Bill’s Little Big Band.

The award-winning 91.1 Players will present “Carol’s Family,” Stan Freberg’s “A Christmas Dragnet” and “It’s the Professor!”

Arrive at 11 a.m. to see rehearsals.

Tickets $15. To receive a $5 off breakfast or lunch at Lake Lawn’s Lookout Bar & Eatery, present the ticket for this event.

