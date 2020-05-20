Bird celebration goes virtual

A Lake Geneva committee has taken its celebration of migratory birds into the virtual realm.

Until May 31, Facebook users can visit the Lake Geneva Bird City page.

There, users can engage in virtual bird watching, check out bird watching kits from the Lake Geneva Public Library and more.

The virtual celebration is hosted by the Lake Geneva Avian Committee.

With May being World Migratory Bird Month, it is tradition to have bird walks and educational programs help groups like the committee celebrate the occasion.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, people are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear masks and stay at home whenever possible.

“While being safer at home means that we cannot gather for this event, it also provides an opportunity to welcome our feathered friends with a virtual version this year,” said the committee, in a statement.

Bird migration is in full swing, with many area birders spotting Baltimore Orioles, Rose-Breasted Grosbeaks, tiny warblers and blue-black swallows — the latter a type of purple martin.

The Avian Committee places and maintains houses for purple martins throughout the city.

The theme for World Migratory Bird Month this year is “Birds Connect Our World.” It was chosen to highlight the importance of conserving and restoring ecosystems which support avian travel.

Wisconsin is located in the middle of the Mississippi Flyway, a major highway-type travel route followed by over 325 bird species.

On the Bird City Facebook page, users can also enter their bird observations on eBird, which helps scientists worldwide; and visit pages for organizations like the Lakeland Audubon Society and the Geneva Lake Conservancy to learn more about birds.

+30 Photo gallery: 'We are strong together.' Messages from downtown Lake Geneva

