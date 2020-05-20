Bird celebration goes virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

A Lake Geneva committee has taken its celebration of migratory birds into the virtual realm.

Until May 31, Facebook users can visit the Lake Geneva Bird City page.

There, users can engage in virtual bird watching, check out bird watching kits from the Lake Geneva Public Library and more.

The virtual celebration is hosted by the Lake Geneva Avian Committee.

With May being World Migratory Bird Month, it is tradition to have bird walks and educational programs help groups like the committee celebrate the occasion.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, people are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear masks and stay at home whenever possible.

“While being safer at home means that we cannot gather for this event, it also provides an opportunity to welcome our feathered friends with a virtual version this year,” said the committee, in a statement.

Bird migration is in full swing, with many area birders spotting Baltimore Orioles, Rose-Breasted Grosbeaks, tiny warblers and blue-black swallows — the latter a type of purple martin.

The Avian Committee places and maintains houses for purple martins throughout the city.