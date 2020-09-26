Birthday for Beethoven: UW-Whitewater professor plays digital show

WHITEWATER — A digital concert celebrating composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday goes live Sept. 28.

Tickets for MyungHee Chung’s “Beethoven at 250” solo piano concert are on sale until Sept. 27.

Chung is a professor of the UW-Whitewater Department of Music.

Her concert includes three Beethoven piano sonatas, one from each of the three styles in the legendary composer’s life.

According to the UW-W music department, Beethoven’s early period was influenced by Joseph Haydn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, while his sonatas have more traditional forms and styles.

His middle period pieces are very virtuosic and dramatic. His late period is more soul-searching, somewhat introverted, and not too technical — like the late period piano pieces of Johannes Brahms.

“The three sonatas show vast range of emotions and pianistic ability,” Chung said.

It is the first show in the Music Mosaic series by the UW-Whitewater Department of Music.

This year, all concerts will be presented digitally — those who purchase tickets will receive a link to view the show.