Black Point goes digital, eyes July opening

The well-preserved reminders of days gone by, times before things like television and internet, are part of the magic at Black Point Estate and Gardens.
But with the COVID-19 outbreak, the Wisconsin Historical Society site may be relying more on modern technology than before.
While it’s uncertain yet when Black Point will open, staff are exploring more online options to share history with the public.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Black Point director Dave Desimone said the site may open by July 1.
Black Point is working with Lake Geneva Cruise Line to determine how operations will change.
Typically, guests would take a cruise line boat from Lake Geneva, across Geneva Lake, to Black Point, the historic lakefront cottage built by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp.
“While we are optimistic we will still open this year, we are trying to figure out what that will look like,” he said.
In the meantime, it appears Black Point — one of 12 Wisconsin Historical Society sites — will be going virtual.
On May 4, the society launches a series of short videos going behind the scenes at all its sites, including Black Point.
Starting May 5, Black Point and the Lake Geneva Public Library bring the “Shelter In Place” speaker series via online service Zoom.
Desimone discusses “Why Old Places Matter” in the first installment of the series.
On May 12, Michael Rehberg leads “Pull Up a Chair, Let’s Take a Walk.”
Desimone also presents “Select Photos of the Geneva Lake Area from the Seipp Collection” May 19.
He also hopes to continue Black Point’s outreach program at senior centers and nursing homes through digital platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.
“While nothing is as great as being there live, we know senior centers and nursing homes will need to restrict access for quite some time,” said Desimone.
He also said they are experimenting with monthly book club meetings and other ways to implement technology both this year and beyond.
“Our main goal is to share history and connect people to the past,” Desimone said.
How it’s done might change, he said, but not what they do, or why they do it.
To register for one or all of the “Shelter In Place” speaker series events, email Rachel Strehlow, of the Lake Geneva Public Library, at rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
