Black Point goes digital, eyes July opening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The well-preserved reminders of days gone by, times before things like television and internet, are part of the magic at Black Point Estate and Gardens.

But with the COVID-19 outbreak, the Wisconsin Historical Society site may be relying more on modern technology than before.

While it’s uncertain yet when Black Point will open, staff are exploring more online options to share history with the public.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Black Point director Dave Desimone said the site may open by July 1.

Black Point is working with Lake Geneva Cruise Line to determine how operations will change.

Typically, guests would take a cruise line boat from Lake Geneva, across Geneva Lake, to Black Point, the historic lakefront cottage built by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp.

“While we are optimistic we will still open this year, we are trying to figure out what that will look like,” he said.

In the meantime, it appears Black Point — one of 12 Wisconsin Historical Society sites — will be going virtual.

On May 4, the society launches a series of short videos going behind the scenes at all its sites, including Black Point.