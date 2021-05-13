Black Point kicks off 2021 season Memorial Day weekend

Starting Saturday, May 29, people can once again escape to a secluded oasis on Geneva Lake, a place built by a historic figure in Midwestern beer history in the 1880s.
Black Point Estate & Gardens is slated to start its 2021 season over Memorial Day weekend, promising a mix of new special experiences with past favorites.
“Whether you are a regular visitor to the estate or have never toured the property, this year’s programming provides something for everyone,” said Dave Desimone, director of Black Point Estate & Gardens.
One of 12 historic sites and museums operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society, the estate is a 20-room, Queen-Anne style “cottage” built by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp.
Completed in 1888, the house sits on 8 acres of land and 620 feet of Geneva Lake shoreline.
The estate is located on a bluff overlooking the lake, with about 120 steps from the home to its pier.
In 2005, William O. Peterson — Seipp’s great-grandson — donated the property to the state.
Today, the house at Black Point is believed to hold the most intact collections of Victorian furnishings in the Midwest.
Black Point Estate and Gardens will be open for tours this year from May to October.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the tourist season at Black Point nearly by half. Last year, the estate was open from July 1 to Sept. 30.
Once again, numerous site protocols will be in place.
Face masks will be required indoors and out, and disposable masks will be available on-site.
Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, with limited capacity at all Black Point events and programs.
For more on protocols, visit blackpointestate.org.
2021 programs
Tours offer sweeping views of Black Point’s pristine gardens and lavish rooms, furnished as they were when Seipp owned the property, once a summer getaway for his family.
Walking tour enthusiasts can choose from an assortment of options throughout the season.
Those who prefer to explore history over local fare and a cold beverage will love “Beer and Brats with Conrad Seipp.”
The immersive experience brings the Victorian era to life and gives attendees the opportunity to see Black Point Estate & Gardens through the eyes of its original owner with the guidance of a historic brewing expert.
The picnic dinner will be served alongside Seipp’s Extra Pale Pre-Prohibition Pilsner.
Also this year at Black Point, local historian Chris Brookes will reprise her popular event “An Evening with Agatha Christie,” with dates in June and October.
The experience delves into the author’s famous works through thoughtful conversation while attendees sip on complimentary wine.
“Beer Barons of Lake Geneva,” a deep dive into the histories of the moguls who once vacationed along the shores of Geneva Lake, will also return in June, July and August.
Visit the Black Point website for updates and more information.
Tours
From May 29 to 31, tour times are 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Throughout the summer, tours are Mondays through Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Fridays through Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 12:30 to 4 p.m.
From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, tours are Mondays through Fridays, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Visitors can reach Black Point by boat, just as family and friends did in a bygone era. Guests will board a Lake Geneva Cruise Line ferry at the Riviera in Lake Geneva.
Tickets can be booked through the cruise line, cruiselakegeneva.com/public-tours/black-point-estate.
Cost is $45 for ages 18 through 64; $43 for ages 65 and older; $30 for ages 4 to 17; and free for ages 3 and younger.
Wisconsin Historical Society members receive a $13 discount, plus 10% off special Black Point experiences. Members can enter for free from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31.