Black Point kicks off 2021 season Memorial Day weekend

Also this year at Black Point, local historian Chris Brookes will reprise her popular event “An Evening with Agatha Christie,” with dates in June and October.

The experience delves into the author’s famous works through thoughtful conversation while attendees sip on complimentary wine.

“Beer Barons of Lake Geneva,” a deep dive into the histories of the moguls who once vacationed along the shores of Geneva Lake, will also return in June, July and August.

Tours

From May 29 to 31, tour times are 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Throughout the summer, tours are Mondays through Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Fridays through Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 12:30 to 4 p.m.

From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, tours are Mondays through Fridays, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Visitors can reach Black Point by boat, just as family and friends did in a bygone era. Guests will board a Lake Geneva Cruise Line ferry at the Riviera in Lake Geneva.