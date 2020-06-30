Black Point opens for 2020 season under new plan

Desimone said the program allows small groups to enjoy a private picnic on the veranda.

Black Point Estate & Gardens also announced it will offer walking tours elsewhere in the area.

In September and October, Black Point will provide its Maple Park Historic District Lantern Tour, the Oak Hill Cemetery Walk and the Sordid and Scandalous Tour of Lake Geneva.

On Sept. 5, Black Point will join with the East Troy Electric Railroad for a special beer train.

Operating procedures

Black Point is adhering to measures outlined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Badger Bounce Back-State Government Edition.

Badger Bounce Back is Wisconsin’s reopening plan in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

At Black Point:

Guests and staff will be asked to follow social distancing regulations, and it is highly recommended people wear face masks while interacting with each other.

Daily cleaning and sanitation efforts are increased.

Those who show symptoms or think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 will be asked to stay home.