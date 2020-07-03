Blast from the past: Seipp descendant revives family beer

The Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. is back in business.
After closing 87 years ago, the company is being revived by Laurin Mack — Seipp's great-great-great-granddaughter.
Mack is bringing back Seipp's beer, Seipp's Extra Pale, which will be available at Pier 290, the Owl Tavern, the Green Grocer and Deli, Lake Geneva Country Meats, River Valley Ranch, Walworth Cellars and the Black Point Estate & Gardens Gift Shop.
Conrad Seipp was the Chicago beer baron who had Black Point built in 1888 on Geneva Lake.
The property remained in the Seipp family for over a century before it was donated to the Wisconsin Historical Society, which now maintains it as a museum.
Mack spent many summers at the 20-room, Queen Anne-style home, studying Seipp's life.
In Chicago, Seipp founded the Conrad Seipp Brewing Co., which became one of the largest breweries in the country.
According to Encyclopedia of Chicago, Seipp was a German immigrant who began brewing beer in Chicago in 1854.
Unable to survive the impact of World War I and Prohibition, the company closed its doors in 1933.
Mack said she often wondered what would have happened had it been more acceptable for women to run businesses in the early 20th Century.
"Would it have closed if Seipp's daughters or granddaughters had taken over? I find it especially empowering as a female descendant of Seipp to be able to bring back his beer," she said.
Seipp's beer is returning due to a collaboration between Mack and Metropolitan Brewing, a German lager brewery in Chicago.
The recrafted Seipp's Extra Pale debuted in the Metropolitan taproom July 1.
Doug Hurst, co-founder/head brewer at Metropolitan, described the Extra Pale as a pre-Prohibition Pilsner brewed with traditional North American malted barley, corn and heritage hops varieties.
Visit www.seippbrewing.com or the Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for more information.
