Blast off into space at Fontana's The Abbey Resort this weekend

FONTANA — The Abbey Resort will host a Stellar Space Weekend with Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM (GLAS) on Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24.
The event will feature space-themed activities, education sessions, and a viewing party of the stars.
Stellar Space Weekend kicks off April 23 with the Glen Gerard Magic & Comedy Show at 8 p.m.
The show features unique illusions and plenty of laughs with an out-of-this-world theme. Tickets are $5 per person and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Throughout April 24, activities will be happening around the Abbey, including scavenger hunts, constant countdown viewing parties, space-themed movies at Immersion Cinema, and galactic bonfires in the evening.
From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Sandbar, guests can enjoy Space Station Crafts with hands-on activities for the whole family, including Celestial DIY’s, Cosmic Crafts for Kids, and more.
At 2 p.m., the first hour-long education session from GLAS Education will be led by Kate Meredith with a family-friendly Introduction to Space theme.
The session will give an overview of the objects and phenomena of the universe. Tickets for this event are $5 per person and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
GLAS Education will also be selling STEAM-based merchandise from 3 to 5 p.m.
The second GLAS Education session starts at 5 p.m.
It will be led by Adam McCulloch, who will present the history of Williams Bay’s Yerkes Observatory, home of the world’s largest refracting telescope. Tickets for this event are $5 per person and are available at a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Stellar Space Weekend concludes with a Star Party led by GLAS Education on The Abbey West End at 8 p.m.
Volunteers and members of GLAS will bring high-powered telescopes for local residents and guests of The Abbey Resort to use. This complimentary event will be paired with a bonfire and s’mores. No registration is necessary for this event.
For more information about upcoming spring events at The Abbey Resort, visit https://www.theabbeyresort.com/things-to-in-lake-geneva/spring-break-at-the-lake.
For more information about GLAS, visit https://www.glaseducation.org.