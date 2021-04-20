Blast off into space at Fontana's The Abbey Resort this weekend

FONTANA — The Abbey Resort will host a Stellar Space Weekend with Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM (GLAS) on Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24.

The event will feature space-themed activities, education sessions, and a viewing party of the stars.

Stellar Space Weekend kicks off April 23 with the Glen Gerard Magic & Comedy Show at 8 p.m.

The show features unique illusions and plenty of laughs with an out-of-this-world theme. Tickets are $5 per person and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Throughout April 24, activities will be happening around the Abbey, including scavenger hunts, constant countdown viewing parties, space-themed movies at Immersion Cinema, and galactic bonfires in the evening.

From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Sandbar, guests can enjoy Space Station Crafts with hands-on activities for the whole family, including Celestial DIY’s, Cosmic Crafts for Kids, and more.

At 2 p.m., the first hour-long education session from GLAS Education will be led by Kate Meredith with a family-friendly Introduction to Space theme.