Bloomfield family farm still going strong after 182 years

“We were in our 50s already,” Alick said. “So, rather than rebuild, we decided to just go with grain and do corn and soybeans.”

Local agriculture has changed considerably since the Gifford twins bought the family farm.

“Our time, during high school, there were a lot of individual farms, smaller ones,” Dan said. “After that, they started to conglomerate, get into bigger farms, switching to grain and going with bigger herds.”

With several farms becoming part of larger entities, it has made the path taken by Alick and Dan more difficult to follow.

“We tell everyone that it would be very hard for a young person to get into farming now, because the farms have gotten so big and costs are so high,” Alick said. “For them to try to get the money from the banks, to get started, they would have a hard time proving they could do it.”

Sometimes, the Gifford twins sit with their neighbors and discuss how things have changed.

Alick explains “autosteer” on some farm tractors, which ensure tractors drive straight, in even patterns. Involving satellites and computers, autosteer is not on the Gifford tractors. Neither is much in the way of high-tech farming.