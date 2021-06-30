Bloomfield family farm still going strong after 182 years

TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD — How do you keep a farm going for 182 years? Luck, according to Dan and Alexander “Alick” Gifford.
Run by the 72-year-old twins since 1979, the family farm is located on various properties in the town of Bloomfield.
At the 850-acre farm site west of the intersection of County Highway H and Clover Road, across from Upper Crust Pizzeria, stands a sign built last fall for the Chapin-Gifford Farm.
The sign indicates the history of the farm.
History is important to the twins.
“A lot of people think history is boring, but you find as you get older, you’re more interested in history,” said Alick.
The farm itself has more than enough history to keep him captivated.
It was established in 1839 by William Densmore Chapin after receiving a government land grant. Chapin is Dan and Alick’s great-grandfather.
Among his various accomplishments, which include being on the State Assembly, Chapin also helped to bring the railroad to Lake Geneva from Chicago.
According to a Lake Geneva Regional News Chatterbox column from Jan. 3, 2003, Chapin was a member of the State Line and Union Railroad Company.
On July 26, 1871, the company closed a contract to bring a line through Bloomfield into what was then the village of Lake Geneva.
In 1907, the farm went to Marietta — Chapin’s sister — and Ezra Gifford. The couple had seven children. The farm was turned over to their son, George, May 10, 1916.
At one point, George and his wife, Mattie — grandparents of Alick and Dan — also had a gas station where Upper Crust stands.
Dan and Alick’s parents, Ray and Helen Gifford, purchased the farm in 1962, about two years after George died of a heart attack.
The Gifford twins started renting their first farm when they were students at Badger High School.
Taking over the family farm was natural for them since they had worked on it their whole lives.
While luck may play a role in keeping the farm up and running for 182 years, Dan observed another reason.
“Here, there was always a family member who would take over,” he said.
Changes
Today, the Chapin-Gifford Farm is primarily a grain operation, but for about 40 years, cows were raised there.
Under the Gifford twins, a new barn was built on the land and the herd had doubled, but around the mid 2000s, they shifted focus after financial and herd health problems.
“We were in our 50s already,” Alick said. “So, rather than rebuild, we decided to just go with grain and do corn and soybeans.”
Local agriculture has changed considerably since the Gifford twins bought the family farm.
“Our time, during high school, there were a lot of individual farms, smaller ones,” Dan said. “After that, they started to conglomerate, get into bigger farms, switching to grain and going with bigger herds.”
With several farms becoming part of larger entities, it has made the path taken by Alick and Dan more difficult to follow.
“We tell everyone that it would be very hard for a young person to get into farming now, because the farms have gotten so big and costs are so high,” Alick said. “For them to try to get the money from the banks, to get started, they would have a hard time proving they could do it.”
Sometimes, the Gifford twins sit with their neighbors and discuss how things have changed.
Alick explains “autosteer” on some farm tractors, which ensure tractors drive straight, in even patterns. Involving satellites and computers, autosteer is not on the Gifford tractors. Neither is much in the way of high-tech farming.
But the twins do the labor themselves.
And at age 72, retirement is out of the question.
“If it’s in your blood, you want to keep going,” said Alick.