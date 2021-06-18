Bloomfield's Safari Lake Geneva adds giraffes to its wildlife preserve

BLOOMFIELD — Two giraffes now call Safari Lake Geneva home.

The safari adventure/wildlife preserve recently acquired the giraffes as a way to highlight the alarming decline in the population of the species across Africa.

“Wild giraffes have suffered a 40% reduction in their population in the past three decades,” said Maggie Madden, Safari Lake Geneva’s director of science and education. “Visitors to the conservation park will not only get to learn about the importance of giraffes to the ecology of the African savanna, but their visit also directly supports the conservation of giraffes in the wild.”

“Jungle” Jay Christie, Safari Lake Geneva’s owner, has been around giraffes before.

In 1990, he developed the first interactive giraffe exhibit in Wisconsin at the Racine Zoo.

“Since that time, a number of zoos have added interactive public giraffe feeding experiences,” Christie said.

At Safari Lake Geneva, guests can enter the giraffes’ habitat in their own vehicles.

“We are one of fewer than half a dozen facilities in the country that allows customers to drive among giraffes,” Christie said.