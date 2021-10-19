Boney Manor in Bloomfield promises free family fun

BLOOMFIELD — At Boney Manor, the roadside is filled with skeletons.

From Oct. 20 to 31, experience the Halloween “spooktacular” of the Manor from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Located along about 500 feet of land at the Schneider Farm, N1526 County Road U, Bloomfield, the free family-friendly event allows guests take in the spooky decorations from within their vehicles.

Cars with children will receive goody bags. People can also give to Boney Manor, which will present donations to the Lupus Foundation of American Wisconsin Chapter.

This is the second year of Boney Manor. This time, Randy and Lori Schneider are at the helm, as they have taken over for Boney Manor founder Scott Broad. Scott’s wife, Michelle, has lupus.

In a statement, the Schneiders said they enjoy decorating for Halloween and wanted to continue the tradition of paying it forward by helping the Lupus Foundation, bringing more awareness to the disease in hopes of finding a cure.

“This will be a yearly tradition we plan on carrying out for many years,” said the Schneiders. “It’s a great cause and we want to make a difference.”

Visit graphixdezine.com/boneymanor.html for more information.