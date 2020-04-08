Fly my paper airplane: The psych-rock legacy of Mourning Dayze

Fifty-five years ago, Rick Pfeifer and Doug Henry did not need to be on the sun-soaked shores of California to feel the buzz of 1960s counterculture.
Back in the days of swirling colors and electric sounds, Pfeifer, Henry and a few other Whitewater musicians formed the psychedelic garage rock group Mourning Dayze.
In a time when surfing, muscle cars and Dick Dale, Jan & Dean and the Beach Boys were all the rage, Mourning Dayze took Walworth County by storm.
“People were interested in listening to and watching bands that were different and had something to say,” Pfeifer said. “People who came to see us found us to be refreshing.”
Mourning Dayze put out a 7-inch, 45 RPM record titled “Fly My Paper Airplane,” and toured the U.S. and Canada.
After the original lineup dissolved in 1970, Mourning Dayze continued. Today, the band still plays locally, unleashing a more dance-oriented variety of sounds on its audiences.
But its psych-rock roots live on. In 2007, Gear Fab Records released the first Mourning Dayze CD, “Lost Recordings.”
In November 2017, Mourning Dayze released a book/DVD, “Mourning Dayze: A Wisconsin Garage Band Rockin’ Since 1965.”
Time, as evidenced by the following Q&A, has not dulled the sense of detail shared by Pfeifer and Henry.
Note: This has been edited for length and clarity.
Resorter: How did the band form?
Rick Pfeifer: On Freshman Night, in early September 1965, the story of Mourning Dayze began. Ron Wolfe, drums; Ralph Wells, bass; and me, guitar; were working on keeping our band together after having just lost our lead guitarist. We needed a lead guitarist and singer to complete the group and found both in Doug Henry, lead guitar; and Steve Ellmann, lead singer and drummer. Doug, Steve and I would form the core of the band for the next five years and remain lifelong friends.
The counterculture of the 60’s had a strong influence on the group, from art to personal freedoms, and music coming from California and Great Britain. We had no shortage of work playing our brand of psychedelic garage rock in the area. We looked and dressed the part, we traveled with a state-of-the-art light show — which people were amazed by — had unique stage props, and most of all, performed music we loved with conviction. Bars, clubs and university campuses wanted us again and again. In Walworth County, we frequently played the legendary Hawk Bowl, Fog Cutter, Majestic Hills, the Lady of the Lake, the Walworth County Fairgrounds and the UW-Whitewater campus.
How far did Mourning Dayze go?
Doug Henry: Our record on the Kiderian label, “Fly My Paper Airplane,” recorded in late 1968 at Sound Studio in Chicago, opened the door to many gigs for us. This allowed us to tour the Midwest. We signed with the Ken Adamany Agency, out of Madison, which also included Boz Skaggs, the Steve Miller Band, and the Grim Reapers, who later changed their name to Cheap Trick. Our record actually made it to No. 9 in Davenport, Iowa, in 1969! The record got radio play in Chicago and on several stations in Wisconsin. We worked with/opened for The Ohio Express, Lemon Pipers, Music Explosion, the Trashmen, Mauds, New Colony Six and the C.T.A., who later changed their name to Chicago.
The great thing about our story is that the band continues to perform to this day with Rick Pfeifer, who was able to carry the band for more than 55 years and seven decades! Over the years, the band has performed everywhere from New York to the Western Rockies, from Florida to Canada, and all of the Midwest.
Pfeifer: The original group reluctantly disbanded in September of 1970, due to the military draft lottery and family responsibilities. I kept the ideas driving Mourning Dayze alive and kept the band together with my sister, singer Rise Hebebrand, for more than 50 years. Our musical interests, vocal harmonies and ability to work well on and off stage have been the key ingredients to the band’s longevity. We were on the road for 11 years, the house band at Alpine Valley Music Theatre for 28 years. There have been over 20 wonderful members of Mourning Dayze in all of its forms. It’s worth noting that the current group has been together without a member change for nearly 25 years, featuring Wayne Skau on lead vocals and guitar; and Bob “Boom Boom” Jenson on bass.
What inspired the Mourning Dayze book/DVD?
Pfeifer: It was the re-release of “Fly My Paper Airplane” by Gear Fab Records, on their CD “The Psychedelic States: Illinois in the 60s,” that prompted the writing of the book. Doug had always felt the band’s story would make a good book and set that process in motion after this re-release. The book includes a 2-1/2-hour DVD which has interviews with the original band and the current band. It gives the viewer the opportunity to hear firsthand what Wisconsin band life has been like for over 50 years.
Would you say there has been a resurgence in Mourning Dayze?
Henry: There has been a resurgence in Mourning Dayze, and for several reasons. 1. The band continues to sound great and performs at a high level. 2. The band’s original record now has over 7,500 views on YouTube. 3. “The Lost Recordings” has generated interest on YouTube. 4. The book, which has captured the unique story of the band.
What does the future hold for Mourning Dayze?
Pfeifer: When it’s safe to, we look forward to playing again for people. It’s what we love doing most.
For more information, visit mourningdayze.net.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!