Fly my paper airplane: The psych-rock legacy of Mourning Dayze

Resorter: How did the band form?

Rick Pfeifer: On Freshman Night, in early September 1965, the story of Mourning Dayze began. Ron Wolfe, drums; Ralph Wells, bass; and me, guitar; were working on keeping our band together after having just lost our lead guitarist. We needed a lead guitarist and singer to complete the group and found both in Doug Henry, lead guitar; and Steve Ellmann, lead singer and drummer. Doug, Steve and I would form the core of the band for the next five years and remain lifelong friends.

The counterculture of the 60’s had a strong influence on the group, from art to personal freedoms, and music coming from California and Great Britain. We had no shortage of work playing our brand of psychedelic garage rock in the area. We looked and dressed the part, we traveled with a state-of-the-art light show — which people were amazed by — had unique stage props, and most of all, performed music we loved with conviction. Bars, clubs and university campuses wanted us again and again. In Walworth County, we frequently played the legendary Hawk Bowl, Fog Cutter, Majestic Hills, the Lady of the Lake, the Walworth County Fairgrounds and the UW-Whitewater campus.

How far did Mourning Dayze go?