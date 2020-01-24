Stokes to discuss new novel Jan. 31

Author and Wisconsin native Bill Stokes will discuss his novel “Margaret’s War” Friday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library.

A retired journalist who has written for the Chicago Tribune, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and the Wisconsin State Journal, Stokes has also been published in Reader’s Digest, Outdoor Life and Sports Afield — and has written several children’s books.

“Margaret’s War” was published in 2019.

The culmination of 50 years of research and revision concerning thousands of German prisoners of war scattered across the nation after World War II, the novel takes place in a small town where POWs were used to harvest and process crops.

Stokes is expected to answer questions from the audience as well as sell copies of the book at the event.

The library is located at 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.