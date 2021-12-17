Brighten up the holidays by checking out these Lake Geneva area homes

There is a cavalcade of cartoon characters on Joe Larsen's front lawn, but he still feels like he was slacking with the decorations this year.

While seeking the more extravagant and creatively decorated residential properties in Lake Geneva, Larsen's home at 150 Highland Way stood out.

Located in a quiet subdivision off Curtis Street, Larsen has a lot on his front yard. It does not appear to be tastelessly overcrowded.

Yet nearly all available free yard space is taken up by some snowman, reindeer, caroler, penguin, yeti, dog or llama. Even SpongeBob SquarePants and the leg lamp from "A Christmas Story" reside on Larsen's yard.

"I got lazy this year," Joe smiled.

Usually, the lights are strung up and over the roof of his two-story home and they will play holiday movies on the front of the house, he said. But Joe found he had less time to set everything up this year.

The Larsens have been going all-out with the decorations for about seven years.

They won holiday contests from the city of Lake Geneva four times, said Joe. "A lot of times, we did it for our boys, when they were younger."

Now, the neighbors ask them each year if they will decorate. This includes the people at Geneva Lake Manor, a nearby rehab facility and place of long-term care for seniors.

But when it comes to standing out, one might be hard pressed to find something more extravagant on a residential property than the light show at N6916 Northwood Drive, Elkhorn.

Also known as "Walworth County Lights," the home and lawn contains a multicolored show set to music.

Lights outline the two-story home and its driveway, but in the yard is a psychedelic array of tree-shaped illuminated structures.

While a recent wind storm damaged some of the display, the Walworth County Lights Facebook page announced that the show must go on.

"If you wanna come see something trippy, come on down," the page stated Dec. 16.

More homegrown light displays

Lookout Drive, Lake Geneva — One of the best kept secrets for holiday decorations is this small, quiet road south of Miller Road, north of Linda Lane, up from the foot of a hill on the western edge of the city.

305 Lookout Drive was spotlighted in the Resorter Dec. 17, 2020. Another former city of Lake Geneva award-winner, the home continues to impress this year.

But the houses at 208 and 224 Lookout Drive are just as eye-catching. At 208 Lookout Drive, deer-like sculptures enhance the golden glow from lights along the ground, house and trees in the front yard.

Maxwell Street, Lake Geneva — Take Maxwell, north from Main Street, to see a few brightly decorated houses. A personal favorite was 332 Maxwell, which does a lot with a little to light up the corner of Maxwell and Wisconsin streets.

1790 Eagle Drive, Lake Geneva — At this house on a hill, it looks as if Santa Claus is leading a massive, multicolored parade through the side yard.

W3785 Deer Drive, Town of Geneva — Several reindeer are dancing in the front yard near a shooting star in the front yard of this home by Lake Como.

What did we miss? Share your holiday decoration photos at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

