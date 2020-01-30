Bringing history back on the line: East Troy museum restoring two train cars

EAST TROY — Volunteers at the East Troy Railroad are working to bring two historic interurban railroad cars back into operating condition.
Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee Car 761 ran on the North Shore Line between the Loop in Chicago and downtown Milwaukee from 1930 to 1963.
Chicago South Shore and South Bend Car 6 ran on the South Shore Line between Chicago and South Bend, Indiana, from 1926 to 1983.
Both cars need work before they can run on the East Troy Railway.
“Restoring both of these cars is a priority for us, each for a different reason” said Ryan Jonas, president of the East Troy Railroad Museum. “We depend on our South Shore fleet to run our popular special event trains, like the Bunny Trains and Christmas Trains. South Shore Car 6 will give us a backup in case one of the other South Shore cars needs repairs. We want Car 761 back in service so we can showcase another interurban car with Wisconsin history.”
The East Troy Railroad Museum operates regular 14-mile round trip excursions from its historic East Troy depot and museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy, to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at Elegant Farmer store and deli.
Our historic railroad runs on the only remaining electric interurban track in the state.”
The East Troy Railroad Museum acquired Car 761 from a Michigan museum in 2001 and started initial restoration work soon afterward.
Volunteers replaced the roof, had new doors made and purchased fabric to reupholster the seats. Efforts stopped when volunteers discovered structural deterioration on the north end of the car. When a qualified welder joined volunteers, restoration work resumed.
Car 6 came to the museum in 2010 via the National Park Service at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, now known as Indiana Dunes National Park.
When the South Shore Line’s original 1920s-era cars were replaced by new equipment in 1982 and 1983, a congressman serving northern Indiana worked to pass a bill to transfer the retired cars to the Park Service. The goal was to establish a museum at Indiana Dunes. Four of the stops on the South Shore Line are at stations in or near the dunes. When the planned museum failed to gain funding, the retired cars were transferred to several other museums. The East Troy Railroad received five of the cars — including Car 33, which was restored to service in 2016.
Cars 6 and 761 need to be restored, and a GoFundMe page has been established at charity.gofundme.com/ss-car-6-and-ns-car-761-restoration to support the effort.
Both cars need reupholstered seats and new flooring.
Car 6 needs wheel and truck refurbishment. Two traction motors must be rebuilt, plus it needs rewiring and much cosmetic work. The pantographs above the car must be removed and replaced by trolley poles, so the car can run on the East Troy Railway. A new canvas roof will also be installed.
Car 761 needs body and electrical system work.The brake lines and stairways must be reinstalled. The car also needs new doors and glass, and its interior and exterior must be repainted.
A link to the GoFundMe page is at easttroyrr.org/projects.
Donations will also be accepted by check, payable to the East Troy Railroad Museum, P.O. Box 943, East Troy, WI 53120. Write “Cars 6 and 761” on the memo line of the check.
Common stock gifts will also be accepted.
All donors will receive a tax-deductible receipt. The East Troy Railroad is a qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural institution.
The Railroad Museum is also seeking volunteers to help with the restoration effort. Visit easttroyrr.org/volunteer to download a volunteer application and obtain more information.
The museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation run by 130 volunteers dedicated to engaging visitors in the heritage of electric interurban railways and trolley systems through restoration, preservation and operation of historic equipment.
For more, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.