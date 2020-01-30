Bringing history back on the line: East Troy museum restoring two train cars

When the South Shore Line’s original 1920s-era cars were replaced by new equipment in 1982 and 1983, a congressman serving northern Indiana worked to pass a bill to transfer the retired cars to the Park Service. The goal was to establish a museum at Indiana Dunes. Four of the stops on the South Shore Line are at stations in or near the dunes. When the planned museum failed to gain funding, the retired cars were transferred to several other museums. The East Troy Railroad received five of the cars — including Car 33, which was restored to service in 2016.