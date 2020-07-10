Burlington in latest 'Discover Wisconsin' episode

BURLINGTON — Local history buffs may want to watch the latest episode of "Discover Wisconsin."
The Burlington Historical Walking Tour and White River State Trail feature in show's "Wisconsin's Walking Tours" episode, which airs July 11 at 10 a.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin.
It will be available to stream at discoverwisconsin.com and on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and other platforms.
The episode kicks off along the White River State Trail, which runs from Highway H near Elkhorn to Spring Valley Road, near Highway 11, Burlington.
Host Mariah Haberman then takes the Burlington Historical Walking Tour in the city's downtown area.
Tour stops include:
- The Meinhardt Bank Building, which is believed to be the oldest building in the state still being used for its original purpose as a bank.
- The Burlington History Museum.
- The monument to Dr. Edward Dyer, a local physician and leader of the Underground Railroad in southeastern Wisconsin.
The Burlington footage ends with a night of theater by The Haylofters, Wisconsin's oldest continually performing theater group.
Other communities featured in the "Discover Wisconsin" episode include Plymouth, Ashland and Waukehsa.
For more details, visit discoverwisconsin.com.
