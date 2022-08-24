Burlington, Whitewater artists in Wisconsin Photography 2022 exhibition in Racine

A significant Racine tradition continues Aug. 31, when the Racine Art Museum (RAM) Wustum Museum of Fine Arts opens its Wisconsin Photography 2022 exhibition.

This year’s show features work by 81 Wisconsin photographers and video artists. The exhibition will be on view at Wustum through Nov. 26.

Among those featured include Burlington artists Valerie Christell and Dawn Haggerty; and Whitewater artist George J. Miller.

The juried exhibition received online submissions from all over the state. Out of over 800 pieces submitted to this year’s show, only 113 were accepted. Renowned Los Angeles-based photographer and videographer John Simmons, ASC, selected the works on display in Wisconsin Photography 2022.

The Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony for Wisconsin Photography 2022 will be held at RAM’s Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Depending on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, this free public reception may have to be canceled. If this occurs, the change will be noted on the RAM website, ramart.org, and via the museum’s social media channels.