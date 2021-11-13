Burlington's Lois brings agricultural knowledge to Community State Bank

BURLINGTON — Brian Lois has joined Community State Bank’s Agricultural Lending Team as its new Agricultural Relationship Coordinator.

Lois, a fifth-generation farmer of Lois Family Farm in Burlington, is a business graduate of Iowa State University. He will primarily be located at Community State Bank’s Union Grove location, but his role focuses on Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.

Prior to joining Community State Bank, Lois worked in a marketing role and agricultural equipment sales at two leading ag corporations in Iowa and Wisconsin.

In his new role, Lois will work closely with Ag Manager and Market President David Moyer by assisting with ag renewal processes, plus develop existing and establishing new banking relationships in Southeastern Wisconsin.

“I’ve always enjoyed helping people reach their goals and I know Community State Bank focuses on doing the same,” Lois said. “My new position will allow me to utilize the knowledge I’ve gained over the years from working on a dairy, grain and cattle operation. I’m excited to work with local farmers and assist them with their financial needs.”

He also has a passion for his community, serving in leadership roles for 4-H, assisting with auctions at the Racine and Kenosha county fairs and participating as a member of the National Corn Growers and Wisconsin Corn Growers associations.

“Brian understands the amount of work it takes to run a strong farming operation from a personal and business perspective,” Moyer said. “In the short amount of time that we’ve had Brian on our team, he’s already made a remarkable impact. I am confident he’ll be a great addition to our team.”