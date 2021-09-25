Call for artists: Holiday ornament show at Racine Art Museum

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum (RAM) Store invites artists of all ages to participate in the museum’s competition for handmade holiday decorations, The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers.

A stylish show of holiday ornaments, wrapped gift boxes, and decorative trees, AdORNAMENTS demonstrates the endless creativity of people in the Racine community and beyond.

Artists are invited to submit up to two works in the following categories.

Handmade ornaments no larger than 5 x 5 x 5 inches.

Decorated trees no larger than 12 high x 5 x 5 inches.

Gift-wrapped boxes no larger than 6 x 6 x 6 inches, including all wrappings.

AdORNAMENTS entries must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at RAM, 441 Main St., Racine, by 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

The show will be on display at the downtown Racine museum throughout the holiday season, Nov. 18 to Dec. 30.

Merit awards in various categories will be announced in-person at RAM and on the RAM website, ramart.org, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6.

Further information and a downloadable entry form are available at ramart.org.