Call for artists: Wisconsin Photography 2020

Home renovation takes a dark turn in this series that sees notorious sites of violence get a makeover. "Murder and makeover don't usually go together. But now that's all going to change," says designer Joelle Uzyel in the first episode. It's macabre and, at times, almost seems to mock HGTV's huge swath of programming. But the result of the first makeover (which takes three episodes) is breathtaking. The funnest part is watching the prim and elegant designer Mike Welch gradually lose his calm. "Dismembered?" he asks in horror when told what happened years ago at his new work site.