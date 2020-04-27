Call for artists: Wisconsin Photography 2020

RACINE — Wisconsin residents have a shot at seeing their photos in an upcoming Racine Art Museum (RAM) exhibit.
RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts is hosting Wisconsin Photography 2020, which runs from Aug. 30 to Nov. 28.
The exhibition employs a jurying process similar to a portfolio review, where a juror selects an artist as well as a representative body of their work.
Entries are open to any Wisconsin resident 18 and older, or anyone who was a state resident in the last year. There is a $25 jurying fee, which is waived for RAM members.
For this year’s show, the juror is Lisa Volpe, associate curator of photography at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. Volpe has held curator roles at art museums in California, Ohio and Kansas.
Multiple Purchase Awards to acquire photographs for the museum’s collection will be awarded Aug. 30 at the Awards Presentation and Opening Reception, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The event is open to the public.
To be considered for the Wisconsin Photography 2020 exhibit, a portfolio of up to 10 digital images or two video files created after 2017 must be submitted on the museum website by Monday, June 22, at 4 p.m.
Further information and an exhibition prospectus are available at ramart.org.
