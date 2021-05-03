Call to artists: 'Alien' exhibition begins June 28 in Racine

RACINE — Artists from around the world can submit a digital entry to “Alien Invasion: RAM Virtual Community Art,” the second virtual exhibition by Racine Art Museum (RAM) and RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.

High-quality images of work must be submitted on the museum website by Monday, June 28, at 4 p.m.

All work submitted—one entry per person—must have been made after January 1, 2019 and must not have been previously exhibited at RAM or RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.

Existing online at ramart.org and accessible via tablets in the galleries, the “Alien Invasion” exhibition will officially run from July 21 through Jan. 22, 2022.

A physical counterpart to the virtual community art show, “Alien Invasion: (Un)Familiar Forms in Contemporary Art” will feature objects and images from the museum’s permanent collection that are both fantastical and familiar.

The contemporary artists whose works will be featured — many of whom use the natural world as inspiration — do not shy away from the oversized, dramatic or intriguing.