Call to artists: Alliance exhibit begins Nov. 7

WHITEWATER — Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) members have until Oct. 28 to enter their work into an upcoming exhibit.

The alliance has its 2020 Member Show slated from Friday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Cultural Arts Center Gallery, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Members can exhibit up to four original artworks for free, and the alliance does not charge commission on sales made during the show.

"The Member Show is always a favorite because it gives the community a chance to see the high quality and great variety of work being done by WAA members," said Jeff McDonald, show chairman and WAA board member.

This year, the show will be a live, in-gallery event and an online virtual show. Artists can opt out of either the live or virtual show.

Due to the 10-person building limit in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic, forms must be submitted in advance.

Forms are due Oct. 28, with drop-off/check-in Sunday, Nov. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Check-in times may need to be assigned due to the 10-person limit at the center.