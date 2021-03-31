 Skip to main content
Call to artists: Apply by May 1 to enter Racine's Starving Artist Fair
Call to artists: Apply by May 1 to enter Racine's Starving Artist Fair

Racine Art Guild's Starving Artist Fair

Submitted, Regional News

 Submitted, Regional News

RACINE — Regional artists can participate in the 56th Annual Starving Artist Fair at Gateway Technical College.

This year’s event is Sunday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to the Racine Art Guild, over 4,000 visitors attend the event.

Located in the lakefront park on Gateway’s Racine campus, 110 artist booths are planned.

There will also be live performances, food trucks, a children’s art area, silent auctions and more.

Nearly every medium of original art is represented in the show, including painting, photography, ceramics, glass, metalwork, fine jewelry making, mixed media and more. The fair is free to attend and open to the public.

While most of the artists who have taken part in the fair are from Southeastern Wisconsin, there is no geographical limitations on those who can be in the show.

All artwork must be original.

The Starving Artist Fair is a juried event, with cash prizes of $100 going to Best of Show and People’s Choice.

Proceeds are donated to the guild’s local art student scholarship fund. Up to four $1,000 scholarships are awarded to students who are nominated by their college.

Online applications are available at www.racineartguild.com/safracine.

Deadline for entry is May 1. Visit the guild website for rules to enter the event.

For more information, contact fair coordinator Jayne Herring at RAGuildSAF@gmail.com.

