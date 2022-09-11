Call to artists: Halloween, fantasy-related work eligible for Whitewater exhibit

WHITEWATER — Lovers of the macabre, gothic and mythology may want to pay attention.

The Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) is hosting an exhibition in October in the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Artists who enjoy Halloween or fantasy-related themes are eligible to submit works for the show in 2- or 3-D. Original works to sell are eligible. Source material must not be derived from any published images, copyright work or commercial patterns.

Non-original works of fictitious characters such as Jack Skellington are eligible, but must not be for sale.

Co-chaired by Taylor McDarison, artist and manager of Arttaysia, LLC; and Nicole Holder, artist and manager of Harta Art, LLC, the exhibition is to run in the gallery from Oct. 7 to 30. It will be made virtual on Oct. 29, viewable online until Nov. 27.

Artists can submit up to four pieces and must send all items — forms and images — to Taylor McDarison at arttaysia.llc@gmail.com.

Submission deadline is Sept. 18, by 11:59 p.m. Work must be dropped off at the center Sept. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m.

An exhibition closing reception will be Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The exhibit has awards of $150 for Best in Show, and $50 for Viewer's Choice.

Full information, eligibility, rules, and registration, go to www.whitewaterarts.org/hallows-gala-2022.

For questions, email Ashley McDarison at wwartsalliance@gmail.com.