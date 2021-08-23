Call to artists: Historical society seeks to spotlight LGBTQ+ stories

MADISON — The Wisconsin Historical Society is now seeking artist proposals for a new exhibit that will travel to schools, museums, and other cultural organizations throughout the state.
The eight panel, tabletop exhibit will draw inspiration from the book “We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin,” by Jenny Kalvaitis and Kristen Whitson.
Published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press in June, the book shares powerful stories of LGBTQ+ activism throughout Wisconsin’s history for young people to explore and discuss.
The Wisconsin Historical Society will accept artist proposals until Sept. 10. The vision for the exhibit design is a graphic novel approach that tells the story of six members of Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ community, representing a diversity of ages, geographic regions and identities.
The selected artist will be notified of the commission by Sept. 24. Completed artwork files will be due Nov. 30. Total commission for the graphic design of the eight-panel tabletop exhibit will be $4,000.
“The new travelling exhibit will expand the reach of these stories and the society looks forward to selecting an artist whose work will bring a new dimension to sharing LGBTQ+ history in Wisconsin,” said Janet Seymour, outreach director for the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Interested applicants should submit an artist bio or resume, a letter expressing interest in the project, up to three examples of previous relevant design projects, and three professional references including name, phone number, and email address for each.
Artists from underrepresented communities, including the LGBTQ+ community, and emerging artists are strongly encouraged to apply.
In June, the Wisconsin Historical Society Press published “We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin.” Artists will submit work drawing inspiration from the book for a new traveling exhibit.