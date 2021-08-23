Call to artists: Historical society seeks to spotlight LGBTQ+ stories

MADISON — The Wisconsin Historical Society is now seeking artist proposals for a new exhibit that will travel to schools, museums, and other cultural organizations throughout the state.

The eight panel, tabletop exhibit will draw inspiration from the book “We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin,” by Jenny Kalvaitis and Kristen Whitson.

Published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press in June, the book shares powerful stories of LGBTQ+ activism throughout Wisconsin’s history for young people to explore and discuss.

The Wisconsin Historical Society will accept artist proposals until Sept. 10. The vision for the exhibit design is a graphic novel approach that tells the story of six members of Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ community, representing a diversity of ages, geographic regions and identities.

The selected artist will be notified of the commission by Sept. 24. Completed artwork files will be due Nov. 30. Total commission for the graphic design of the eight-panel tabletop exhibit will be $4,000.