Call to artists: Holiday decorations for Racine museum show

Charlie Thorne’s ornament from the 2019 AdORNAMENTS show at the Racine Art Museum.
From AdOrnaments 2019, a decoration by Aiden Dunn.
Saren Thorne-Hauser’s ornament from last year’s show at the Racine Art Museum.
Another piece from last year’s AdORNAMENTS show, by Kelly Witte.
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum Store is looking for artists of all ages to participate in a competition for handmade holiday decorations.
The show, “The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers,” will feature holiday ornaments, wrapped gift boxes and decorated trees — items which demonstrate the endless creativity of the community and beyond.
Artists are invited to submit up to two works in the following categories:
Handmade ornaments — no larger than 5 x 5 x 5 inches. Decorated trees — no larger than 12 inches high, 5 x 5 inches. Gift-wrapped boxes — no larger than 6 x 6 x 6 inches.
Entries must be delivered to the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine, by 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
The holiday show will be on display at the downtown Racine museum Nov. 20 to Dec. 30.
Further information and a downloadable entry form are available at
ramart.org.
Meet Dorae
Pronounced “doe-ray,” Dorae Bowen is a Delavan artist who primarily works in wood carving sculptures and watercolors. She is also a member of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, and she serves on the foundation’s board.
Photos by Steve Targo, Regional News
Christmas time
Dorae Bowen is starting to create this year’s batch of Christmas wood carvings.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Jester
“A caricature carver has a great sense of humor,” said Dorae Bowen.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Uh oh!
Things are not going too well for this witch.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Holidays collide
A witch shares shelf space among the Christmas carvings in Dorae Bowen's workshop.
Steve Targo, Regional News
The joy is in the details
For Dorae Bowen, fine details make the work of wood carving fun.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Carolers
More of Dorae Bowen’s Christmas work.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Before & after
What one of Dorae Bowen’s sculptures look like before and after completion.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Santa
About 25 years ago, Dorae Bowen wanted to make a Santa for an assistant. This is what compelled her to become a caricature wood carver.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Tools of the trade
Veiners, gougers, knives — Dorae Bowen has an array of tools to craft her whimsical, finely detailed wood sculptures.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Making people smile
“If you can include a little whimsy in life, that makes all the difference, doesn’t it? If you can make someone smile, that’s one of the greatest satisfactions,” said Dorae Bowen.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Cottonwood bark house
Dorae Bowen shows a house she carved from cottonwood bark.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Tree stump elves
Using an old tree stump from a house she built in Oregon with her husband, Gordon, Dorae Bowen carved out a magical space for elves to bake and wrap Christmas presents.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Elves in the stump
Busy preparing for Christmas.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Special cargo
In this sculpture, an elf loads a Christmas package into a sleigh.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Christmas mood indicator
On one side, it has the face of a Santa. On the other, a Grinch.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Not slowing down
Dorae Bowen said she used to work at least six hours a day in her workshop after retirement. As for how long it takes to finish a sculpture, she said it depends on many factors — the pose of the subject, plus the number of angles and details.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Santa vs. Grinch
More Christmas-related carvings in Dorae Bowen's workshop
Steve Targo, Regional News
Republican & Democrat
“I’m getting ready for the political race,” said Dorae Bowen.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Squeezins
Another case of before-and-after in Dorae Bowen's workshop — or, in this case, is it after-and-before?
Steve Targo, Regional News
Fishing tales
Dorae Bowen said the fisherman she is holding is telling those who will listen the fish he caught was as big as both arms extended out at his sides, but really, what he caught can fit in one hand.
Steve Targo, Regional News
A painter
Not confined to one medium, Dorae Bowen also paints with watercolors. Here she is in the studio of her Delavan home.
Photos by Steve Targo, Regional News
Artist of the month
Dorae Bowen recently had her paintings on display in the Lake Geneva Public Library as an artist of the month. Here is a woodland scene she painted involving a rabbit.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Oregon coast
Dorae Bowen's watercolor painting of the coast of Oregon. She used to live there, as well as other states throughout the U.S. — and she lived in Germany for nine years.
Steve Targo, Regional News
