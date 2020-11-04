Call to artists: Holiday decorations for Racine museum show

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum Store is looking for artists of all ages to participate in a competition for handmade holiday decorations.

The show, “The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers,” will feature holiday ornaments, wrapped gift boxes and decorated trees — items which demonstrate the endless creativity of the community and beyond.

Artists are invited to submit up to two works in the following categories:

Handmade ornaments — no larger than 5 x 5 x 5 inches.

Decorated trees — no larger than 12 inches high, 5 x 5 inches.

Gift-wrapped boxes — no larger than 6 x 6 x 6 inches.

Entries must be delivered to the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine, by 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

The holiday show will be on display at the downtown Racine museum Nov. 20 to Dec. 30.

Further information and a downloadable entry form are available at ramart.org.