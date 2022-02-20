Call to artists: Participate in Racine's Starving Artist Fair this August

RACINE — The Racine Art Guild is inviting regional artists to participate in its 57th annual juried Starving Artist Fair Aug. 7.

Drawing over 4,000 visitors annually, the fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DeKoven Center, Wisconsin Avenue and 21st Street, in Racine.

This year, it is expected to feature over 110 artists, making it possibly the largest juried art fair in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Cash prizes are awarded for Best of Show and People’s Choice. Each will be awarded $100.

In addition to the art, Starving Artist Fair also has live performances, food trucks, a free children’s art activity area, a silent auction, raffle and boutique.

Proceeds are donated to the Racine Art Guild’s local art student Scholarship Fund. Up to four scholarships are awarded to students nominated by their college.

Online applications are available at www.racineartguild.com/safracine.

For more information contact fair coordinator Jayne Herring at RAGuildSAF@gmail.com.