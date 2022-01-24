Call to artists: Photo exhibit in Beloit, PEEPS creations in Racine

Photographers and artists looking to try something nontraditional can submit their works for exhibits in Beloit and Racine.

Currently, the Beloit Art Center is accepting entries for its annual juried photo exhibit until Jan. 30.

From March 16 to 26, the Racine Art Museum will accept submissions for its 13th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition.

The photo exhibit gives area amateur photographers the opportunity to display their work in a gallery and meet other photography enthusiasts.

Each year, the Beloit Art Center receives entries from over 35 individual, non-professional artists.

Photos will be reviewed and scored by a panel of three judges. Top submissions will be displayed in the gallery, with an awards presentation Friday, March 4, starting at 5 p.m.

To register for the exhibit and submit images, visit www.beloitartcenter.com. Submissions will be accepted until Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.

The center is located at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit.

PEEPS art

Artists of all ages are invited to enter the PEEPS Art Exhibition at the Racine Art Museum.

The show has gained increasing popularity. In 2021, the 12th Annual International PEEPS exhibit received submissions from 170 artists, up from 2020’s 135.

All entries for the 2022 show will be judged for awards by a panel of experts, based on creativity and the best use or representation of PEEPS, the marshmallow candy shaped like chicks, bunnies and other animals.

Entries must be dropped off on days the museum is open, from noon to 4 p.m., or shipped to arrive at the museum between March 16 to 26.

Visit ramart.org for a downloadable entry form and more details.

The museum has two campuses in Racine — 441 Main St., and the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts at 2519 Northwestern Ave.