Call to artists: Racine Art Museum seeking entries for Cultural Reflections community art show

RACINE — Racine Art Museum (RAM) and RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts are inviting artists to submit work to Cultural Reflections: RAM Community Art Show that emphasizes aspects of culture, heritage, or ways of life. This exhibition will be on display at RAM's Wustum Museum from June 15 through Aug. 13.

Expressions of cultural connections and traditions can take the form of many things — including food, literature, dance, craft forms and visual art. Different societies, and individuals and groups within them, have various ways of reflecting significant aspects of their heritage.

This theme was partially inspired by the work of Haitian-born artist Edouard Duval-Carrié, whose piece entitled "Lost at Sea" is on loan to RAM for the exhibition Blurry Boundaries: Contemporary Artists, Imagination, and the Spaces Between. Looking at historical romanticized paintings, Duval-Carrié created an imaginary landscape that emphasizes the importance of cultural identity in the Caribbean.

Committed to supporting diverse artists, voices, and audiences, RAM collaborated with the Black Arts Council of Racine (BACR) develop the theme for Cultural Reflections. The BACR is also inviting artists associated with the organization to participate in the exhibition.

Entry to the RAM Community Art Show is free and open to any artist who has taken a class or workshop at RAM's Wustum Museum within the last five years. Racine Art Guild members and Racine school teachers as well as RAM volunteers and staff are also invited to submit artwork. All entries submitted must have been made within the last three years, and must not have been previously exhibited at RAM or RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.

Further information and a downloadable entry form are available on the RAM website, ramart.org. Entries must be dropped off in person at RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 13, or Saturday, May 14.