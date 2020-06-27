Call to artists: Racine museum exhibit seeks submissions

RACINE — The inaugural online exhibition for two art museums is open to submissions artists of all ages.

“From the Heart: RAM Virtual Community Art Show” is new for the Racine Art Museum and its Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.

The show will exist online at ramart.org from July 7 to Oct. 4, accessible via tables in the museum’s galleries.

The museums want to include the community in a creative conversation through depictions of a unique time in history.

With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting life in ways that are difficult to comprehend, a dialogue about race and quality is front of mind as large-scale protests continue around the world.

“From the Heart: Artist as Commentator” will be the physical component to the virtual show, drawing on works from the museum’s collection.

Entries can be submitted for free to the virtual show.

Submissions need to have been made this year, and not have appeared in previous exhibits in both museums.

A form and more details are at ramart.org. High quality images of work must be submitted on the museum website by Wednesday, July 1, at 4 p.m.