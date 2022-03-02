Call to artists: Submissions open for Williams Bay's Fine Art Fest

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance is now accepting applications for new and returning artists for the annual Art Fest in the Bay.

The Williams Bay Art Fest is a juried show showcasing the talents of a wide variety of unique Wisconsin and Illinois artists. All participating artists have the opportunity to win cash awards for Best in Show: Fine Art, Best in Show: Fine Craft and Audience Choice.

Applications may be downloaded directly at www.wbcaa.net, or by emailing wbculturalartsalliance@gmail.com. The deadline to submit an application is May 1.

The Williams Bay Art Fest is in its 46th year. Each year, the show generates income for scholarships for Williams Bay students who have demonstrated artistic talent, or plan to pursue a degree in art, or an art-related degree such as architecture or education.

The show also includes live music, food and beverages and is located in Downtown Williams Bay's Edgewater Park.