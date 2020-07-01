Call to authors: Online event accepting applications

The Beachside Authorfest is returning as Online Authorfest 2020, and now is the time for writers to sign up to participate.

Online Authorfest takes the meet-and-greet for area scribes into the virtual realm, featuring them on the Lake Geneva Public Library website.

Presented by the Friends of the Lake Geneva Library and Breadloaf Books, Online Authorfest is being created as a site open to the public July 11 to Aug 13, supporting the works of local writers.

“Authors are pleased we are still able to offer this showcase virtually. They’re excited about the opportunity,” said Chris Brookes, of Friends of the Lake Geneva Library.

Brookes coordinated Beachside Authorfest, which was held in Library Park.

Participants in Online Authorfest will discover news about their favorite authors and get acquainted with new writers and their books.

To join Online Authorfest 2020 as an author, compete the application form on the Lake Geneva Public Library website, www. lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

For more information, call the Lake Geneva Public Library at 262-249-5299 or visit the library’s Facebook page.