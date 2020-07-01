Call to authors: Online event accepting applications

For five years, Beachside Authorfest took place near the Lake Geneva Public Library, at Library Park. This year, it enters the virtual realm, starting in July.
File photo, Regional News
The Beachside Authorfest is returning as Online Authorfest 2020, and now is the time for writers to sign up to participate.
Online Authorfest takes the meet-and-greet for area scribes into the virtual realm, featuring them on the Lake Geneva Public Library website.
Presented by the Friends of the Lake Geneva Library and Breadloaf Books, Online Authorfest is being created as a site open to the public July 11 to Aug 13, supporting the works of local writers.
“Authors are pleased we are still able to offer this showcase virtually. They’re excited about the opportunity,” said Chris Brookes, of Friends of the Lake Geneva Library.
Brookes coordinated Beachside Authorfest, which was held in Library Park.
Participants in Online Authorfest will discover news about their favorite authors and get acquainted with new writers and their books.
To join Online Authorfest 2020 as an author, compete the application form on the Lake Geneva Public Library website, www.
lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
For more information, call the Lake Geneva Public Library at 262-249-5299 or visit the library’s Facebook page.
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 1
The Geneva Quartet barbershop quartet gives a free performance June 21 on Father's Day inside Lake Geneva's Horticultural Hall, including, from left, tenor Gareth Cole, lead Wayne Weiser, bass Paul Zeien and baritone Steve Schoultz.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 2
Paul Zeien, left, and Steve Schoultz belt out a song June 21 inside Lake Geneva's Horticultural Hall during a free Father's Day performance by their barbershop quartet, the Geneva Quartet.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 3
Audience members inside Lake Geneva's Horticultural Hall enjoy a free Father's Day performance June 21 by the Geneva Quartet barbershop quartet.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 4
Geneva Quartet singers Gareth Cole, from left, Wayne Weiser, Paul Zeien and Steve Schoultz entertain June 21 during a Father's Day performance inside Lake Geneva's Horticultural Hall.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 5
Delivering their unique harmony June 21 during a Father's Day performance inside Lake Geneva's Horticultural Hall are Geneva Quartet barbershop singers Gareth Cole, from left, Wayne Weiser and Steve Schoultz.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 6
Treating the crowd to such tunes as "Happy Days Are Here Again" and "Hello, Mary Lou," the Geneva Quartet performs June 21 in Lake Geneva's Horticultural Hall, including, from left, tenor Gareth Cole, lead Wayne Weiser, bass Paul Zeien and baritone Steve Schoultz.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 7
The Geneva Quartet barbershop singers Gareth Cole, from left, Wayne Weiser, Paul Zeien and Steve Schoultz deliver four-part harmony June 21 during a free Father's Day performance inside Lake Geneva's Horticultural Hall.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 8
Tenor Gareth Cole, from left, joins his fellow Geneva Quartet barbershop singers Wayne Weiser, Paul Zeien and Steve Schoultz during a Father's Day performance June 21 inside Lake Geneva's Horticultural Hall.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 9
Tenor Gareth Cole, left, and lead Wayne Weiser find the right harmony June 21 during a Father's Day performance by the group, the Geneva Quartet, inside Lake Geneva's Horticultural Hall.
Scott Williams, Regional News
