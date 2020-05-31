Call to photographers: Fran Achen competition opens July

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHITEWATER — Photographers of all skill levels can enter the 11th annual Fran Achen Photography Competition and Exhibition.

Hosted by the Whitewater Arts Alliance, this year’s event will be an online virtual show July 2 to 26.

It will be comprised of all the photos that are submitted for the competition.

Jeff McDonald, competition chair and member of the alliance board, said the Fran Achen show is one of the year’s highlights.

“Viewing each year’s collection is a real treat,” he said. “It is fascinating to see the many ways these artists interpret the world through their images.”

The competition recognizes Achen, a longtime resident, teacher and photographer in Whitewater remembered for his photo collections, which chronicle the history of the community.

He was born in Kenosha, in 1916. After high school, Achen explored his interest in photography while delivering cars for the Nash automobile factory.

He enrolled in the Whitewater State Teachers College in 1938. As an undergrad, he shot photos for the Royal Purple and worked freelance for the Janesville Gazette.