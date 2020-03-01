Calling all characters: Tasting event March 6

ELKHORN — Those who always wanted to go out in public as their favorite fictional character, historical figure or famous person now have their chance.

The Elkhorn Rotary Club’s Eat, Drink and Shenanigans is Friday, March 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

The will feature more than a dozen vendors offering samples from local wineries, distilleries, breweries, upscale butcher chops, bakeries, gourmet food stores and more.

“Calling All Characters” is this year’s theme for the event.

Dress as a movie or TV character, athlete, famous person or someone from history.

“People can even make up their own character,” said Bryan Iwicki, Rotary Club president. “It’s wherever your imagination takes you. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume, although that isn’t mandatory.”

Event-goers could also wear a themed T-shirt or sweatshirt rather than a full costume.

In addition to a variety of tastings, Eat, Drink and Shenanigans includes bucket raffles, a silent auction and cork pulls.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.