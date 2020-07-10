Cars Time Forgot cancelled

DELAVAN — People will have to wait another year for the Cars Time Forgot car show.

Originally set for Sunday, July 12, organizers cancelled the event, which was expected to occur at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

The resort was partnering with the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to organize Cars Time Forgot.

On Facebook, the Chamber stated: "It is with heavy hearts and unforeseen circumstances that we are forced to cancel this year's 2020 Cars Time Forgot show due to the concerns over COVID-19 and taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe."

According to the website www.carstimeforgot.com, the event will return July 11, 2021.